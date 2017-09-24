Dewease Wins the Dirt Classic

From Bill Wright / OpenWheel101.com

9/23/17

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

Kasey Kahne Dirt Classic

37 cars

Lincoln Speedway was in great shape tonight. Constant upgrades to the track are appreciated by fans, and another large throng was on hand.

TJ Stutts (6th car out to time) set quick time at 13.547 seconds. Jim Siegel (1st car out) was second quick, followed by Lucas Wolfe (12th), Gerard McIntyre Jr. (8th), Freddie Rahmer (10th), Lance Dewease (19th), Brian Brown (9th), Brian Montieth (7th), Dale Blaney (2nd) and Cory Haas (5th). Coming out early was a definite plus.

Heat one (started): 1. Stutts 11 (1) 2. Dewease 69K (2) 3. Greg Hodnett 27 (5) 4. Matt Campbell 16c (7) 5. Brandon Rahmer 88 (4) 6. Tim Wagaman 1* (6) 7. Eric Tomecek 1w (3) 8. Robbie Kendall 55K (8)

Two rounds of 8-lap heats were run with the first being lined up heads-up by time. It got off to a bad start for Kendall who broke a front end, and Tomecek who got upside down in turn one. Both were done. Stutts led the distance in a mostly single-file affair.

Heat two (started): 1. Brown 21B (2) 2. Chad Trout 1x (4) 3. Siegel 59 (1) 4. Danny Dietrich 48 (5) 5. Austin McCarl 17A (3) 6. Tim Glatfelter 69 (6) 7. Landon Myers 19m (7) 8. Joe Kata III 10 (8)

Brown lead the distance on the cushion. Dietrich passed A. McCarl for fourth on lap five. A. McCarl shucked a driveline after the checkers and was done for the night.

Heat three (started): 1. Wolfe 24 (1) 2. Montieth 21 (2) 3. Brock Zearfoss 3z (7) 4. Terry McCarl 24T (4) 5. Tyler Ross 5 (5) 6. Glenndon Forsythe 2w (3) 7. Randy Baughman 3B (6)

Wolfe led Montieth and T. McCarl early. Zearfoss shot from the tail to fourth by lap three. Debris on the track caused a caution with two to go. Wolfe led Montieth, T. McCarl, Zearfoss and Forsythe back to green. Zearfoss would pass T. McCarl for third on lap seven, while Ross took fifth from Forsythe.

Heat four (started): 1. McIntyre Jr. 16 (1) 2. Kerry Madsen 2m (5) 3. James McFadden 3 (4) 4. Anthony Macri 39m (3) 5. Tim Kaeding 3K (7) 6. Dale Blaney 1 (2) 7. Chris Arnold 23 (6)

McIntured led Macri and Madsen early. McFadden shot around Blaney for fourth on lap four, while Madsen took second from Macri. McFadden would explode on the low side of turn one to slide in front of Macri on lap seven to take third. Kaeding got by Dale Blaney on the last lap.

Heat five (started): 1. Rahmer 51 (1) 2. Haas 39 (2) 3. Trey Starks 44 (4) 4. JJ Grasso 37 (6) 5. Alan Krimes 87 (3) 6. Dave Blaney 71m (5) 7. Scott Fisher 21T (7)

Mostly single-file here other than a Grasso pass of Krimes for fourth on lap three.

Heat six (started, *qualified for feature): 1. Wagaman (1) 2. Hodnett (4*) 3. Campbell (2) 4. B. Rahmer (3*) 5. Dewease (5*) 6. Stutts (6*) DNS – Kendall, Tomecek

Wagaman led wire to wire. Hodnett grabbed second from Campbell at the halfway point.

Heat seven (started, *qualified for feature): 1. Dietrich (4*) 2. Glatfelter (1) 3. Trout (3*) 4. Siegel (6*) 5. Montieth (5*) 6. Myers (2) 7. Kata (7) DNS – A. McCarl

Glatfelter led early from Myers and Dietrich. Trout raced by Dietrich for the third spot, but Danny fired back the nexgt lap shooting around two cars to grab second. Trout recaptured third from Myers with two to go. Dietrich completed his run to the front with a pass of Glatfelter coming for the white flag.

Heat eight (started, *qualified for feature): 1. Montieth (6*) 2. Zearfoss 3z (1) 3. Ross (3) 4. T. McCarl (4*) 5. Wolfe (7*) 6. Baughman (2) 7. Forsythe (5)

T. McCarl slid in front of Baughman, who contacted his nerf bar and flipped in turn three, collecting Forsythe. Both were done for the night. Once green, Zearfoss led T. McCarl and Montieth. Montieth dominated grabbing second on lap two, and leading at the halfway point to become the high point man for the night.

Heat nine (started, *qualified for feature): 1. Madsen (3*) 2. McFadden (4*) 3. Kaeding (1) 4. McIntyre (7*) 5. Macri (5*) 6. Dale Blaney (6*) 7. Arnold (2)

Mostly single-file here most of the way, with McIntyre impressing early with passes of Blaney and Macri to move into fourth and secure a front row starting spot in the finale.

Heat ten (started): 1. Grasso (2*) 2. Starks (4*) 3. Dave Blaney (3) 4. Haas (6*) 5. F. Rahmer (7*) 6. Fisher (1) 7. Krimes (5)

Fisher led Grasso and Starks early. Grasso took the lead on lap two and pulled away. Starks followed him into second, with Blaney taking third on lap three. Krimes exited on the first lap.

B main (started): 1. Ross (1) 2. Krimes (3) 3. Zearfoss (5) 4. Campbell (6) / 5. Wagaman (2) 6. Dave Blaney (7) 7. Glatfelter (4) 8. Kaeding (9) 9. Myers (11) 10. Arnold (8) 11. Fisher (10) DNS – Forsythe, Kendall, Tomecek, A. McCarl, Baughman, Kata

Ross led the distance in the 12-lapper. Zearfoss took fourth on lap two. Krimes grabbed second from Wagaman on lap six for second, while Zearfoss followed him into third on lap 9. Campbell shot around Wagaman for the final transfer in the last corner coming to the checkers.

A main (started): 1. Dewease (8) 2. Dietrich (15) 3. Wolfe (3) 4. McIntyre (2) 5. McFadden (11) 6. Grasso (20) 7. Hodnett (14) 8. Trout (10) 9. Madsen (12) 10. Cambpell (24) 11. Dale Blaney (19) 12. Brown (7) 13. Zearfoss (23) 14. Haas (9) 15. Starks (13) 16. Stutts (4) 17. Siegel (5) 18. F. Rahmer (6) 19. Ross (21) 20. Montieth (1) 21. Macri (16) 22. B. Rahmer (18) 23. T. McCarl (17) 24. Krimes (22)

Montieth led early in the 40-lapper ahead of McIntyre, Wolfe, Siegel and Dewease. F. Rahmer got around a low riding Dewease into the top five on lap three. Montieth pulled away and entered lapped traffic on lap 8. On lap 11, he slid in front of some traffic and got into the wall. That let McIntyre get by into the lead. Ross spun with 11 laps down. McIntyre led Montieth, F. Rahmer, who had moved into third, Wolfe and Siegel back to green. Haas spun on lap 15. Dewease had grabbed fifth. Montieth shot back into the lead on the restart. Dewease took third from F. Rahmer on lap 19. Eight laps later, the red flew for Macri who flipped in turn two. He was uninjured. As the field restarted, it was evident that Montieth’s right rear was going flat. As he took off it was evident and he had to turn ot the infield. Dewease worked his way to the pint ahead of McIntyre, Wolfe and F. Rahmer. Dietrich was on the move from lap eight and passed Wolfe for fourth on lap 29. Three laps later, he and F. Rahmer went back and forth for third. The two made contact, with Dietrich in third, and F. Rahmer stopping with a flat left rear. Dewease would lead the final seven laps to take the $20,000 win. Dietrich got by McIntyre for second, while Wolfe made a late pass for third. McIntyre finished fourth with McFadden fifth. Grasso was the hard-charger.