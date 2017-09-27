BACK TO FORM: Gravel and CJB Dominate for Lernerville Win

CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, PA. – September 26, 2017 –

“It felt really good to win,” explained Gravel. “When you’ve won quite a few races and get used to it, it can be pretty tough to go a while without getting to victory lane. It boosts your spirits and the teams a bit. We needed this.”

Before basking in the glory of victory, Gravel and the #5 team took to the high banks of Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, OH for the sixth and final time in 2017. The team timed in third, finished second in the heat race and started the feature in the seventh position after making the Craftsman Club dash.

“All in all, a great night at Eldora,” said the driver of the GoMUDDY.com, J.R.C. Transportation Inc., C&S Lawn & Landscape #5. “We struggled throughout the night with the setup. For the feature, we just threw something totally different at it and it worked for us. We got better as the night wore on and that resulted in a top-5.”

Following the top-5 run, the teams 40th of the season, the team traveled from Western Ohio to Western Pennsylvania for the Commonwealth Clash at Lernerville Speedway near Sarver. Gravel timed in second quick, finished second in the heat race and Craftsman Club dash to earn a front row starting spot for the feature.

“We just had a great car all night,” mentioned Gravel. “We put ourselves in a position where we really could control the race the best we could and we just kept charging. As I mentioned, it’s great to get back to victory lane. I love running at Lernerville and it was cool to win there again.”

September is closed out by one of the biggest races on the calendar, the Morgan Hughes Champion Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway near Mechanicsburg, PA. Gravel won the event in 2014 while driving for Roth Motorsports. He is hoping lightening can strike again and that he can get the Pennsylvania based CJB Motorsports into victory lane for the first time as an organization.

“That is one special race,” Gravel said. “I was lucky enough to win one but I feel like being able to get the CJB team there, to victory lane, would be something incredible. It will be a tough fight. I’m expecting 60 or more cars. We have our work cut out for us but I know Barry and the team will bring us a very fast race car.”

Check out the latest David Gravel themed gear and get it shipped to your front door!

BOX SCORE:

Date Track Time Trial Heat start Heat finish Dash start Dash finish “A” start “A” finish Laps Led

9/22/2017 Eldora 3 2 2 5 7 7 5 0

9/23/2017 Lernerville 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 37

2017 STATS:

Events: 75

Quick Times: 10

Wins: 16

Top-5’s: 41

Top-10’s: 63

Heat Race Wins: 19

Dash Wins: 8

Average Time Trial: 6.9

Average A-main finish: 6.3

Total Laps Led: 374

*Stats from Williams Grove event on 7/22 not yet added.*

STAY CONNECTED WITH CJB MOTORSPORTS:

For up to the minute race updates and behind the scenes content from CJB Motorsports, please follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Fans can also listen to all of the racing action live at www.DirtVision.com.

JOIN THE CRAFTSMAN CLUB:

CJB Motorsports gets the job done in the pits with Craftsman tools. Craftsman, one of the most enduring names in the tool industry, is a proud partner of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. You can experience the benefits of this legendary brand by joining the Craftsman Club here. CJB Motorsports would like to express their gratitude to Craftsman for supplying the team with dependable tools for their use, night in and night out.

DRIVER GEAR:

Click here for David Gravel’s apparel.

ABOUT CJB MOTORSPORTS:

CJB Motorsports is a winged, 410 sprint car team that competes across the country with driver David Gravel. Founded in 2005, the Chad and Jenn Clemens owned organization has worked to establish a standard of excellence in short track racing through fielding competitive entries and providing exceptional exposure for marketing partners. The team is based out of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

CJB Motorsports would like to thank all of our loyal sponsors and product manufacturers for their support and great products. Click on the name of the partner below to be taken to their website for more information.

Partners: Mainstream Holdings, Big Game Treestands, Muddy, J.R.C.Transportation Inc., Bairs Tree Service, Nyce, Crete & Landis Block and Concrete, All Star Performance, Henry Dunn Insurance, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Ecynbro Trucking

Manufacturers: Astro Titanium, Arctic Cat, ATL Fuel Cells, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt, Cometic Gaskets, Energy Release, Fastener Specialties, FK Rod Ends, Factory Kahne Shocks, High Performance Lubricants, HRP Wings, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Kistler Engines, KSE Racing Products, Lincoln Welders, Moose Blocks, Inc., MSD Ignition, Outerwears, Safety-Klean, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Schroeder Torsion Bars, Simpson, Sweet Engineering, Walker Performance Filters, Weld Racing, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance.