Port Royal October 14 World Of Outlaws Date Looms, Tickets On Sale At WoO Website

By Shawn Brouse

PORT ROYAL, Pa. – Just over two weeks remain until the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series invades Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, October 14 and advanced reserved tickets continue to be on sale via the World of Outlaws website.

Reserved seats for this year’s show are available for the price of $35, regardless of age, (which includes the price of general admission) in the following aluminum grandstand sections and rows:

Sections A – G, Rows 6 – 19

Sections H – O, Rows 12 – 16

If fans desire to have seating in the aforementioned sections/rows, they will need to pay $35, regardless of age.

All other grandstand seating will be open, first-come, first-serve, general admission seating for the big race this year.

General admission prices for the October 14 event are as follows: Ages 0 – 11, Free; Ages 12 – 18, $20; Adults, $30.

In order to purchase reserved seats, fans can visit www.worldofoutlaws.com/tickets or call the ticket hotline at 844 DIRT TIX (347-8849).

Pit Admission will be $40.

The World of Outlaws have removed the slated October 15 raindate for the event from the remaining 2017 series schedule.

NOTE: Any port royal season seats that have been purchased for the 2017 racing season will be honored/good for the Oct. 14 WoO show.

Any person that purchased a season admission pass at any time for 2017 has his/her general admission paid for the Oct. 14 race. If that person wishes to obtain a seat in a reserved area for Oct. 14, he/she will have to pay a $5 up-charge on the day of the event to obtain one of those seats if any are still available. No up-charge seats can be purchased prior to the day of the event. HOWEVER, if that person is so inclined and wants to ensure ownership of a certain seat in the reserved area, he/she has the option to purchase a reserved seat/admission for the event at full admission price. OR, he/she can attempt to obtain seating in the unreserved general admission portion of the grandstand on the day of the race.

