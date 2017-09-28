Casey’s Midwest Fall Brawl at I-80 Speedway Next For Lucas Oil ASCS National and Nebraska 360 Series

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (September 28, 2017)

A unique event, the 2016 edition saw the melding of a Late Model style format with Sprint Car flair that propelled Terry McCarl to victory in the SnowPlow.com No. 24. A double Heat Race format that is used in the Silver Dollar Nationals, the same format will again be used for the 2017 showdown.

On top of the $5,000 winner’s check, Searsboro Telephone, Co. will also dole out $1,000 to the night’s Hard Charger, who did not use a Provisional. Another $300 will be given out as well in the podium draw.

Since 1996, a total of 15 events have been held at I-80 Speedway with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network with 13 winners. Danny Lasoski and Wayne Johnson are the only repeat winners.

In 2017, the Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series has been to the four-tenths mile oval five times with four drivers earning wins. Thomas Kennedy swept the season opener on April 7 and 8. The return on May 5 went to Ryan Roberts with Terry McCarl winning on July 20. Absent since August 25, Jack Dover is the series most recent winner during the “Speedy Bill Smith Memorial”.

Rolling into the weekend, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has continued to put the whip to his 2017 National Tour Championship pursuit with his expanding to 343 points following Saturday’s $10,000 score in the Hockett/McMillin Memorial to bring his year to date National Tour win total to 14, and within one of Gary Wright’s single-season record of 15 set in 2003.

Suffering two nights of engine woes, Aaron Reutzel continues to hold second, but the pair of DNF finishes has allowed Wayne Johnson to move within 72 markers. In fact, second through fifth is now within 130 points of each other as Matt Covington and Johnny Herrera make up the five positions at the top of the National Tour standings.

Seth Bergman sixth is trailed by Blake Hahn with Brodix Rookie of the Year leader, Skylar Gee eighth ahead of fellow rookie contender, Harli White. The top-ten rounds out with Josh Baughman, who suffered a pair of vicious crashes in Wheatland, Mo.

Saturday, September 30 at I-80 Speedway opens at 2:00 P.M. with the Lucas Oil ASCS Driver’s Meeting at 5:00 P.M. Cars are slated to be on track at 6:00 P.M. Tickets are $20 for the grandstands with fans also treated to Malvern Bank Super Late Models and ModLites. Pit Passes are $35. For more information or to purchase tickets to I-80 Speedway, log onto http://www.i-80speedway.com.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com. Make sure to like the American Sprint Car Series on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/LucasOilASCS, follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/LucasOilASCS, and check out our Instagram @LucasOilASCS.

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

What: Casey’s Midwest Fall Brawl

Where: I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, Neb.)

When: Saturday, September 30, 2017

Times: Open at 2pm, Racing at 6pm

Driver’s Meeting: 5pm

Muffler Rule: Open

Track Contract Information – I-80 Speedway:

Address: 13909 238th St, Greenwood, NE 68366

Directions: I-80 to Exit 420, track is located one block north.

Phone: (402) 342-3453 (Weekday) / 402-659-3301 (Raceday)

Email: office@i-80speeedway.com

Website: http://www.i-80speedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/i80speedway – https://twitter.com/I80Speedway

Year To Date:

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 14 (3/17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 6/13 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 6/14 – Lawton Speedway; 6/23 – Skagit Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/14 – Black Hills Speedway; 8/20 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 8/27 – Smoky Mountain Speedway; 9/2 – Jackson Motorplex; 9/23 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 5 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway; 6/15 – Creek County Speedway; 6/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 7/15 – Black Hills Speedway); Wayne Johnson – 2 (7/7 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/8 – Gallatin Speedway); Sammy Swindell – 2 (9/21 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 9/22 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (6/9 – West Texas Raceway); Kyle Bellm – 1(6/10 – Route 66 Motor Speedway); Brian Brown – 1 (6/16 – Randolph County Raceway); Matt Covington- 1 (6/30 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Roger Crockett – 1 (7/1 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Terry McCarl – 1 (7/29 – Knoxville Raceway); Gregg Bakker – 1 (7/30 – Mason City Motor Speedway); Tim Shaffer – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); Greg Hodnett – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Clint Garner – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway); Tim Crawley – 1 (8/24 – Riverside International Speedway);

2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 4,408; 2. Aaron Reutzel 4,065; 3. Wayne Johnson 3,993; 4. Matt Covington 3,959; 5. Johnny Herrera 3,935; 6. Seth Bergman 3,825; 7. Blake Hahn 3,761; 8. Skylar Gee 3,478; 9. Harli White 3,065, 10. Josh Baughman 1,855;

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: ASCSRACING

Audio Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live Scoring (Where Applicable): http://www.ascsracing.com/live and the Race Monitor App