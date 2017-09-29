Allstar Performance Event List: September 29 – October 1, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 29 – October 1, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday September 29, 2017

Belle-Clair Speedway – Belleville, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – Meents Memorial

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series –

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship –

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – Winged 410 Sprint Cars –

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints – Winter Nationals

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints – Winter Nationals

Linda’s Speedway – Jonestown, PA – American Racing Drivers Club –

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars – Cavalcade

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Series –

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series –

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – POWRi – West Midget Car Series –

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Focus Midgets –

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars –

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints –

Wichita Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – Sprint Series of Texas –

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – World of Outlaws – Williams Grove National Open

Saturday September 30, 2017

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series – OSCS Championship

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship –

Belle-Clair Speedway – Belleville, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – Meents Memorial

Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – Sprints on Dirt –

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – Oil Capital Racing Series –

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series –

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship –

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars –

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars –

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Mike Hensel Memorial

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints –

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars –

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – ASCS – National Tour – Fall Brawl

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship –

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints – Winter Nationals

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints – Winter Nationals

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – Sprint Car Bandits –

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars – Cavalcade

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – 360 Supermodifieds –

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association –

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USAC – HPD Midget Car Championship –

Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – Western Winged Super Sprints –

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Midget Cars –

Mountain View Speedway – Boone, NC – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series –

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series –

Phillips County Raceway – Holyoke, CO – CAT BST 305 Sprint Car Series –

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Interstate Racing Association –

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Season Championship

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars –

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – POWRi – West Midget Car Series –

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –

Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints –

Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – Virginia Sprint Series –

Showtime Speedway – Clearwater, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout –

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Northwest Focus Midget Series –

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars –

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Wingless Sprints –

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints –

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Rail Splitter

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Queen’s Royal

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – NEMA – Lites –

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – NEMA – Midget Car Series –

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Sprint Series of Texas –

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars –

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets –

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series –

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – World of Outlaws – Williams Grove National Open

Sunday October 1, 2017

Lorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars – Cavalcade