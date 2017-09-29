AtticaRacewayPark to hand out $47,000 in point fund/contingency awards Nov. 18

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio –

The top 10 in points in the Hammer Pallets 410 Sprints will share in point fund monies and contingency awards of $22,000 with champion Chris Andrews taking home $8,000. Devin Shiels will earn $5,000 as the champion of the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models with the top 10 in points sharing in $15,000 in point fund and contingency prizes. Fremont Fence 305 Sprints champion Paul Weaver will earn $3,000 with the top 10 in points sharing in $10,000.

Tickets to the banquet are $25 each and include the meal. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 14; no tickets will be sold at the door. Call Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at AtticaRacewayPark, at 419-680-5606.

Doors will open at the Attica Fairgrounds Reception hall at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 with the buffet dinner at 5 p.m. and the awards ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.

The top 10 in points for the 410 sprint division were: 1. Chris Andrews; 2. DJ Foos; 3. Stuart Brubaker; 4. Travis Philo; 5. Duane Zablocki; 6. Shawn Valenti; 7. Jody Keegan; 8. Jordan Ryan; 9. Dan McCarron; and 10. Jess Stiger. McCarron will also be honored as the division’s rookie of the year.

The top 10 in points for the late model division were: 1. Devin Shiels; 2. Doug Drown; 3. Mike Bores; 4. Ryan Markham; 5. Cody Scott; 6. Jeff Warnick; 7. Jim Gingery; 8. Nate Potts; 9. Dave Hornikel; and 10. Matt Irey. Warnick will also be honored as the division’s rookie of the year.

The top 10 in points for the 305 sprint division were: 1. Paul Weaver; 2. Kyle Capodice; 3. John Ivy; 4. Jamie Miller; 5. Seth Schneider; 6. Steve Rando; 7. Ricky Peterson; 7. Bobby Clark; 9. Jason Keckler; 10. Jordan Ryan. Chase Dunham will be honored as the division’s rookie of the year.

