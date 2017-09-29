Cocopah Speedway Set To Host Three-Night Lucas Oil ASCS Season Finale

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (September 28, 2017)

“Cocopah Speedway is a great facility. The track is well done every time we roll through the gates, and its location usually offers teams and fans great weather to come out and enjoy the racing and giving them three nights, it’s going to be big,” said ASCS founder, Emmett Hahn, on the series going three days at the Arizona oval.

The three nights of racing will be preceded by a practice night on Wednesday, November 8.

Teams will compete each night with the event point structure utilized at the Hockett/McMillin Memorial in place to set the stage for the Saturday finale. Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10 will be $3,000 to win, $400 to start with Saturday, November 11 upping the payout to $5,000 to win, $400 to start for a three-night payout that exceeds $53,000.

Each night of racing will begin at 7:30 P.M. (MT). The weekend is also co-sanctioned with the ASCS Southwest Region.

Adding to the weekend, the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be on hand to film the entire weekend for broadcast.

Tickets for the 2017 Lucas Oil ASCS Season Finale at Cocopah Speedway are on sale at http://www.ascsracing.com or can be purchased at the gate the day of the race. Thursday, November 9 and Friday, November 10 are each $20 for adults, with kids 10 and under admitted free into the Grandstands. Saturday, November 11 is $25 for adults with kids 10 and under still admitted for free. Pit Passes each night are $35.

More information, including support divisions, will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on the Cocopah Speedway, log onto http://www.cocopahspeedway.com. The Cocopah Resort and Casino is the host hotel and is located directly across the street from the track. Book your room now at http://www.cocopahresort.com or call (928) 722-6677.

Quick Check

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour with ASCS Southwest Region

What: 2017 National Tour Finale

Where: Cocopah Speedway (Somerton, Ariz.)

When: November 9-11, 2017

Track Contact: Cocopah Speedway:

Address: 3450 W County 15th St, Somerton, AZ 85350

Phone: (928) 344-1563

Website: http://www.cocopahspeedway.com

Email: info@cocopahspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/cocopahspeedwayaz

The Format:

All drivers will compete on both qualifying nights as combined points from Heat Races, Qualifiers, B-Mains, and A-Mains will set the lineup for Top 8 on Saturday night. Any tie in points will be broken by Friday’s passing point totals. ASCS Format will be utilized with draw in for Heat Race starting position and passing points to determine drivers who advance to Qualifiers and B-Mains.

54 cars or less: Top 30 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 3 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 18 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

55 cars or more: Top 40 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 4 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 24 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

If one B is needed, the top 6 drivers will advance to the A-Feature. If two B’s, then the top three, if three B’s, then the top two.

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into 4 Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday. Lineup will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

Remainder of the field will fall into twin B-Main, straight up by their finish. Top three from each B-Main will advance to the A-Feature.

Thursday and Friday Race Points will follow the following scale:

Heat Race:

25

22

19

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

Qualifiers:

25

22

19

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

B-Feature: Based on number of B-Features. Starting with the first non-transfer:

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

A-Feature: Based on ASCS points structure for standard A-Mains:

150

142

135

130

125

122

119

116

113

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

89

88

**ASCS National Driver Point, Regional Attendance, and Promoter’s Provisionals will be allowed, but will not award event points for the A-Feature. Points will be calculated from the position earned prior to the Provisional.

Nightly ASCS A-Feature Payout:

Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3.000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $5,000; 2. $2,500; 3. $1,500; 4. $1,250; 5. $1,150; 6. $1,100; 7. $1,000; 8. $900; 9. $800; 10. $700; 11. $600; 12. $550; 13. $525; 14. $500; 15. $475; 16. $450; 17. $425; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.