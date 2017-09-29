Gravel and Hodnett Win at Williams Grove

From Anthony Corini

MECHANICSBURG, PA (September 29, 2017) – David Gravel assumed the lead after race leaders Greg Hodnett and Shane Stewart got together on lap nine. Gravel led the rest of the way, but not without a fight from Daryn Pittman and Lance Dewease, who finished second and third. Pittman and Dewease finished within a second of Gravel at the finish.

Greg Hodnett set fast time overall, won his heat and the Craftsman Club Dash and led the opening nine laps of the Feature. Hodnett’s lead dwindled as Shane Stewart closed in on the bottom of the half-mile.

Stewart made his move for the lead off of turn four coming to the line on lap ten but made contact with Hodnett sending the Heffner Racing No.27 into the front stretch guardrail spinning. Hodnett miraculously kept the car going and was able to restart in second after the caution was thrown.

On the ensuing restart, Hodnett tried to slide Stewart for the lead in turns one and two pushing the Larson/Marks No.2 up the track. Stewart maintained the lead underneath the famous backstretch Williams Grove bridge. Hodnett drove into turn three hard making heavy contact with Stewart sending both cars into the fence hard. A costly move for both drivers in the National Open weekend point standings. Stewart was able to restart, but Hodnett was not.

Gravel, who narrowly missed being collected in the aforementioned accident, assumed the lead as Pittman and Dewease waged war behind him for the runner-up spot. As Gravel closed in on traffic, Pittman and Dewease closed in, to no avail as the CJB Motorsports No.5 collected their 15th win of the season. Donny Schatz and local Cory Haas completed the top five. Williams Grove point leader Freddie Rahmer picked up KSE Hard Charger Award coming from 21st to eighth.

“I don’t know how I didn’t crash,” Gravel said in Victory Lane referencing the Stewart/Hodnett accident. “I can’t thank all guys, sponsors and everyone that makes this CJB team so strong enough.”

Pittman, who came close to Gravel in the closing laps, was pleased with his night, “We had a really solid night. Hopefully we can qualify well tomorrow again and be up front. Saturday is where our focus is at.”

Race Report: Summer Nationals Makeup:

Greg Hodnett’s eventful evening was capped off in style as he led all 30 laps to score the $20,000 Summer Nationals Makeup Feature from July. Lucas Wolfe came from eighth to finish second with Donny Schatz completing the podium.

Hodnett started on the front row and was strong from the drop of the green edging fellow front row starter, David Gravel early on. Gravel and Danny Dietrich had a spirited battle for second with the eventually latter taking over. Dietrich was strong on the cushion in turns one and two and closed on Hodnett significantly as the Heffner Racing No.27 was stuck in lapped traffic.

On lap 13, Dietrich got another big run coming off of turn two and dove to the inside of Hodnett down the long Williams Grove backstretch. Hodnett slammed the door on Dietrich, with the two making contact and Dietrich ending up backwards atop turn three. Brian Montieth, who was running sixth, was left with nowhere to go and was collected in the accident. Hodnett’s car was unscathed as he continued to lead.

The ensuing restart saw Lucas Wolfe charge into second with Donny Schatz following him into third. By the end of the 30-lap Feature the racing surface was exhausted with the bottom being the preferred line for most drivers. Hodnett went on to win over Wolfe, Schatz, Daryn Pittman and Gravel completing the top five.

“Didn’t want to crash in the first Feature. After that, the last thing I wanted to do was get together with Danny [Dietrich] in this one. I’m very fortunate to be standing here now,” Hodnett said in Victory Lane.

Wolfe, who came forward from eighth, said, “We were able to get going up top early, but once we got to the front we couldn’t get close enough to make a run for the lead. This was a good way to end the night. Hopefully we can be back up here tomorrow.”

For the second time in the evening, Freddie Rahmer was the KSE Hard Charger, this time coming from 26th to 11th.

Racing action continues in the Champion Racing Oil National Open Friday evening with another complete program. DIRTVision.com has you covered with live video of all the action if you can’t make it to the track.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, PA

Thursday September 28, 2017

Qualifying Flight-A: 1. 27-Greg Hodnett, 16.702; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman, 16.754; 3. 7S-Jason Sides, 16.765; 4. 21-Brian Brown, 16.845; 5. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 16.898; 6. 17-Jac Haudenschild, 16.903; 7. 5-David Gravel, 16.93; 8. 44-Trey Starks, 16.971; 9. 1A-Jacob Allen, 17.029; 10. 15-Donny Schatz, 17.038; 11. 1-Dale Blaney, 17.04; 12. 49-Brad Sweet, 17.056; 13. 21P-Brian Montieth, 17.062; 14. 94-Ryan Smith, 17.155; 15. 16-Matt Campbell, 17.156; 16. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.243; 17. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 17.462; 18. 14-Tony Stewart, 17.53; 19. 13K-Jordan Givler, 17.649; 20. 13-Clyde Knipp, 17.673; 21. W20-Greg Wilson, 17.715; 22. 45-Kyle Pruitt, 17.788; 23. 5B-Justin Barger, 17.836; 24. 12W-Troy Fraker, 18.378

Qualifying Flight-B: 1. 2-Shane Stewart, 17.055; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease, 17.162; 3. 4-Parker Price-Miller, 17.274; 4. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 17.277; 5. 3-James McFadden, 17.302; 6. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 17.316; 7. 39-Cory Haas, 17.32; 8. 58-Brock Zearfoss, 17.354; 9. 87-Alan Krimes, 17.369; 10. 18-Ian Madsen, 17.377; 11. 19-Brent Marks, 17.414; 12. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 17.417; 13. 11-T.J. Stutts, 17.43; 14. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 17.431; 15. 1W-Eric Tomecek, 17.47; 16. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 17.509; 17. 39M-Anthony Macri, 17.528; 18. 41-Jason Johnson, 17.564; 19. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 17.702; 20. 44W-Rodney Westhafer, 17.741; 21. 75-Nicole Bower, 17.81; 22. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.82; 23. 17M-Max McGhee, 18.015; 24. 17G-George Streaker, 19.426

Heat #1 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 27-Greg Hodnett [1]; 2. 5-David Gravel [4]; 3. 7S-Jason Sides [2]; 4. 21P-Brian Montieth [7]; 5. 16-Matt Campbell [8]; 6. 24-Lucas Wolfe [3]; 7. 1-Dale Blaney [6]; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen [5]; 9. 13K-Jordan Givler [10]; 10. 5B-Justin Barger [12]; 11. W20-Greg Wilson [11]; 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart [9]

Heat #2 – Flight (A) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 9-Daryn Pittman [1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [5]; 3. 21-Brian Brown [2]; 4. 17-Jac Haudenschild [3]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet [6]; 6. 44-Trey Starks [4]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [8]; 8. 94-Ryan Smith [7]; 9. 14-Tony Stewart [9]; 10. 12W-Troy Fraker [12]; 11. 45-Kyle Pruitt [11]; 12. 13-Clyde Knipp [10]

Heat #3 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 2-Shane Stewart [1]; 2. 39-Cory Haas [4]; 3. 4-Parker Price-Miller [2]; 4. 3-James McFadden [3]; 5. 19-Brent Marks [6]; 6. 11-T.J. Stutts [7]; 7. 87-Alan Krimes [5]; 8. 1W-Eric Tomecek [8]; 9. 39M-Anthony Macri [9]; 10. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [10]; 11. 75-Nicole Bower [11]; 12. 17M-Max McGhee [12]

Heat #4 – Flight (B) (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 69K-Lance Dewease [1]; 2. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [3]; 4. 18-Ian Madsen [5]; 5. 11K-Kraig Kinser [7]; 6. 58-Brock Zearfoss [4]; 7. 41-Jason Johnson [9]; 8. 51-Freddie Rahmer [6]; 9. 1X-Chad Trout [11]; 10. 49X-Tim Shaffer [8]; 11. 17G-George Streaker [12]; 12. 44W-Rodney Westhafer [10]

Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps): 1. 27-Greg Hodnett [1]; 2. 2-Shane Stewart [2]; 3. 9-Daryn Pittman [3]; 4. 5-David Gravel [5]; 5. 69K-Lance Dewease [4]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz [7]; 7. 39-Cory Haas [6]; 8. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [8]

C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer: 1. 41-Jason Johnson [2][-]; 2. 14-Tony Stewart [1][-]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson [7][$150]; 4. 1X-Chad Trout [8][$150]; 5. 13K-Jordan Givler [3][$150]; 6. 5B-Justin Barger [11][$125]; 7. 45-Kyle Pruitt [9][$125]; 8. 12W-Troy Fraker [13][$125]; 9. 17G-George Streaker [12][$125]; 10. 13-Clyde Knipp [5][$125]; 11. 75-Nicole Bower [6][$125]; 12. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [4][$125]; 13. 17M-Max McGhee [10][$125]; 14. 44W-Rodney Westhafer [14][$125]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer: 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer [6][-]; 2. 24-Lucas Wolfe [1][-]; 3. 1-Dale Blaney [7][-]; 4. 58-Brock Zearfoss [2][-]; 5. 94-Ryan Smith [9][-]; 6. 41-Jason Johnson [14][-]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [11][$300]; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen [5][$250]; 9. 39M-Anthony Macri [13][$225]; 10. 87-Alan Krimes [4][$200]; 11. 1W-Eric Tomecek [10][$200]; 12. 14-Tony Stewart [15][$200]; 13. 49X-Tim Shaffer [12][$200]; 14. 44-Trey Starks [3][$200]; 15. 11-T.J. Stutts [8][$200]; 16. 1S-Logan Schuchart [16][$200]

Feature: 1. 5-David Gravel [4][$10,000]; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman [3][$5,000]; 3. 69K-Lance Dewease [5][$3,000]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz [6][$2,700]; 5. 39-Cory Haas [7][$2,500]; 6. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [8][$2,200]; 7. 2M-Kerry Madsen [12][$2,000]; 8. 51-Freddie Rahmer [21][$1,800]; 9. 21-Brian Brown [11][$1,600]; 10. 49-Brad Sweet [19][$1,450]; 11. 19-Brent Marks [18][$1,300]; 12. 7S-Jason Sides [9][$1,200]; 13. 48-Danny Dietrich [26][$400]; 14. 21P-Brian Montieth [13][$1,000]; 15. 3-James McFadden [14][$950]; 16. 4-Parker Price-Miller [10][$900]; 17. 1-Dale Blaney [23][$850]; 18. 11K-Kraig Kinser [20][$750]; 19. 18-Ian Madsen [16][$725]; 20. 24-Lucas Wolfe [22][$700]; 21. 41-Jason Johnson [25][$]; 22. 2-Shane Stewart [2][$700]; 23. 39M-Anthony Macri [27][$]; 24. 16-Matt Campbell [17][$700]; 25. 58-Brock Zearfoss [24][$700]; 26. 17-Jac Haudenschild [15][$700]; 27. 27-Greg Hodnett [1][$700] Lap Leaders: Greg Hodnett 1-9, Shane Stewart 10, David Gravel 11-25; KSE Hard Charger Award: 51-Freddie Rahmer[+13]

Summer Nationals Makeup Feature

Feature: (30 Laps)1. 27-Greg Hodnett [1][$20,000]; 2. 24-Lucas Wolfe [8][$12,000]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [9][$6,000]; 4. 9-Daryn Pittman [6][$5,250]; 5. 5-David Gravel [2][$4,500]; 6. 49-Brad Sweet [4][$4,000]; 7. 2-Shane Stewart [10][$3,500]; 8. 69K-Lance Dewease [11][$3,000]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart [5][$2,750]; 10. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [15][$2,500]; 11. 51-Freddie Rahmer [26][$2,300]; 12. 7S-Jason Sides [7][$2,250]; 13. 41-Jason Johnson [16][$2,000]; 14. 44-Trey Starks [14][$1,600]; 15. 3H-James McFadden [19][$1,500]; 16. 1-Dale Blaney [18][$1,300]; 17. 16-Matt Campbell [13][$1,250]; 18. 19-Brent Marks [17][$1,050]; 19. 4-Parker Price-Miller [23][$1,050]; 20. 11K-Kraig Kinser [25][$50]; 21. 29-Danny Dietrich [3][$1,000]; 22. 21-Brian Montieth [12][$1,000]; 23. 39M-Anthony Macri [20][$1,000]; 24. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [24][$1,000]; 25. 25-Aaron Ott [22][$1,000]; Lap Leaders: Greg Hodnett 1-30; KSE Hard Charger Award: 51-Freddie Rahmer[+15]