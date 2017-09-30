Leary Lunges on Last Lap to Victory at Montpelier

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 29, 2017 – Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, Indiana

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Dave Darland, 39G, Goodnight-13.585 (New Track Record); 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 9K, KT-13.615; 3. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-13.754; 4. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-13.761; 5. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-13.804; 6. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-13.823; 7. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-13.832; 8. Tyler Hewitt, 97x, One More Time-13.904; 9. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.916; 10. Jon Stanbrough, 81, Stanbrough-13.931; 11. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-13.985; 12. Cooper Clouse, 14, Clouse-13.987; 13. Thomas Meseraull, 17GP, Dutcher-13.995; 14. Shane Cottle, 57, Hazen-14.052; 15. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-14.070; 16. Scotty Weir, 22s, Simon-14.076; 17. Kyle Robbins, 17R, KR-14.121; 18. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-14.179; 19. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-14.244; 20. Colten Cottle, 1RL, RL-14.283; 21. Josh Spencer, 66J, Spencer-14.321; 22. Michael Koontz, 17K, Koontz-14.339; 23. Dustin Ingle, 2DI, DPI-14.468; 24. Matt Westfall, 54. Westfall-14.488; 25. Lee Underwood, 24L, Underwood-14.595; 26. Gage Etgen, 99, Etgen-14.612; 27. Dallas Hewitt, 18H, Keen-14.784; 28. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-14.854.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Ballou, 2. Darland, 3. Meseraull, 4. Robbins, 5. Spencer, 6. Underwood, 7. Chapple. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Boespflug, 2. Thomas, 3. S. Cottle, 4. Windom, 5. Stanbrough, 6. Etgen, 7. Koontz. NT

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Grant, 2. Andretti, 3. Stockon, 4. Courtney, 5. Hodges, 6. Ingle, 7. D. Hewitt. 2:22.83 (New Track Record)

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C. Cottle, 2. Weir, 3. Clouse, 4. Leary, 5. Westfall, 6. T. Hewitt, 7. Goodnight. 2:25.82

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Chapple, 2. Stanbrough, 3. T. Hewitt, 4. Hodges, 5. Koontz, 6. Westfall, 7. D. Hewitt, 8. Ingle, 9. Spencer, 10. Goodnight, 11. Underwood, 12. Etgen. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 4. Dave Darland, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Josh Hodges, 9. Thomas Meseraull, 10. Colten Cottle, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Tyler Hewitt, 13. Isaac Chapple, 14. Matt Westfall, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Kyle Robbins, 17. Cooper Clouse, 18. Shane Cottle, 19. Chad Boespflug, 20. Jon Stanbrough, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Michael Koontz. NT

——————————–

**Underwood flipped during the semi. Clouse flipped on lap 7 of the feature. Grant flipped on lap 9 of the feature. Robbins flipped on lap 30 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1-13 Windom, Laps 14-15 Darland, Laps 16-28 Windom, Lap 29 Thomas, Lap 30 Leary.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS/THE LIGHTLE FAMILY IN HONOR OF BRYAN CLAUSON HARD CHARGER: Colten Cottle (20th to 10th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Isaac Chapple

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Grant-1873, 2-Windom-1838, 3-Courtney-1733, 4-Thomas-1731; 5-Boespflug-1661, 6-Stockon-1626, 7-Leary-1543, 8-Brady Bacon-1410, 9-Ballou-1403, 10-Darland-1265.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 30 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – “Fall Nationals”