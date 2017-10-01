Beauchamp Wins at Putnamville
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, IN
Saturday September 30, 2017
Heat Race #1: 1. 34-Brent Beauchamp, [1]; 2. 18W-Jeff Bland Jr, [5]; 3. 14-Jadon Rogers, [4]; 4. 1C-Kent Christian, [6]; 5. 77-Travis Berryhill, [3]; 6. 4C-Daylan Chambers, [7]; 7. 4B-Brady Ottinger, [8]; (DNS) 99B-Eric Burns,
Heat Race #2: 1. 28-Brandon Mattox, [3]; 2. 5K-Kent Schmidt, [6]; 3. 23-Jimmy Light, [4]; 4. 56-Mitchell Davis, [2]; 5. 16-Harley Burns, [7]; 6. 24L-Lee Underwood, [1]; 7. 36-Collin Ambrose, [5]; (DNS) 7L-Eddie Lake,
Heat Race #3: 1. 22-Koby Barksdale, [3]; 2. N2-Nic Harris, [5]; 3. 3-Josh Cunningham, [2]; 4. 99-Alec Sipes, [1]; 5. 57R-Joe Ligouri, [7]; 6. 45-Adam Wilfong, [6]; 7. 4-Colin Parker, [4]
Heat Race #4: 1. 24P-Shane Cockrum, [4]; 2. 50-Tony DiMattia, [6]; 3. 22V-Shelby VanGilder, [3]; 4. 5M-Matthew McDonald, [2]; 5. 17-Kendall Ruble, [7]; 6. 40-Luke Harbison, [5]; 7. 41-Jake Gordon, [1]
B-Main: 1. 57R-Joe Ligouri, [3]; 2. 45-Adam Wilfong, [7]; 3. 4-Colin Parker, [11]; 4. 4C-Daylan Chambers, [5]; 5. 4B-Brady Ottinger, [9]; 6. 99B-Eric Burns, [13]; 7. 17-Kendall Ruble, [4]; 8. 16-Harley Burns, [2]; 9. 7L-Eddie Lake, [14]; 10. 40-Luke Harbison, [8]; 11. 77-Travis Berryhill, [1]; (DNS) 24L-Lee Underwood, ; (DNS) 36-Collin Ambrose, ; (DNS) 41-Jake Gordon,
A-Main: 1. 34-Brent Beauchamp, [8]; 2. 18W-Jeff Bland Jr, [4]; 3. 24P-Shane Cockrum, [5]; 4. 22-Koby Barksdale, [6]; 5. 23-Jimmy Light, [10]; 6. 14-Jadon Rogers, [9]; 7. 28-Brandon Mattox, [7]; 8. N2-Nic Harris, [2]; 9. 1C-Kent Christian, [13]; 10. 57R-Joe Ligouri, [17]; 11. 45-Adam Wilfong, [18]; 12. 22V-Shelby VanGilder, [12]; 13. 56-Mitchell Davis, [14]; 14. 4B-Brady Ottinger, [21]; 15. 99-Alec Sipes, [15]; 16. 4C-Daylan Chambers, [20]; 17. 3-Josh Cunningham, [11]; 18. 50-Tony DiMattia, [1]; 19. 4-Colin Parker, [19]; 20. 5K-Kent Schmidt, [3]; (DNS) 5M-Matthew McDonald,