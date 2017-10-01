Gravel Pockets $50,000 For National Open Victory

From Anthony Corini

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (September 30, 2017) – David Gravel passed Donny Schatz for the lead on lap six and went on to capture his 16th win of the season aboard the CJB Motorsports entry. It was Gravel’s second career Champion Racing Oil National Open win at Williams Grove worth $50,000. Schatz and James McFadden completed the podium.

David Gravel was second in National Open event points, lining him up second in the Craftsman Club Dash. Gravel went on to win the event, lining him up on the pole of the $50,000 to win, 40-lap Feature.

Donny Schatz got the jump on the initial start and led the first five laps before Gravel took the lead on the front stretch, leading lap six. Friday night’s winner, James McFadden worked by Schatz on lap 18 just before the yellow came out for a slowing Brian Montieth.

On the ensuing double-file restart, Gravel opted for the top giving McFadden the bottom, a somewhat unexpected move.

“I made a mistake and gave McFadden the bottom, luckily I was able to get around him on the top in three and four,” a relieved Gravel said in Victory Lane.

McFadden hit the rubber off of turn two and took the lead down the backstretch and led lap 19, before Gravel powered back around the Australian the following lap. The next circuit Shane Stewart shredded a tire running sixth bringing out another yellow.

Schatz worked by McFadden on the restart and set his eyes on the CJB Motorsports No.5. A red flag on lap 28 for Jason Johnson, Kraig Kinser and Shane Stewart brought out an open red. All drivers were okay.

With the bottom being the preferred line around, Gravel was forced to slow his pace as he closed in on the back of the field. Schatz cut the lead down and was on Gravel’s bumper as they received the two to go signal. Before Schatz could make a move, the final yellow of the night flew for Brian Brown, who cut down a tire running in the top ten.

The caution gave Gravel an open track which secured the $50,000 payday for he and the CJB Motorsports No.5 team.

“It’s been a special year. I’m happy to solidify my place here with 3 wins at Williams Grove this season,” Gravel said. “I wish we could have raced a little more tonight, but I’ll take it.”

Schatz settled for second. “We hit traffic and needed to stay there if we wanted a chance to get back by for the lead. We’ll try and pick up some more wins this year and get that Championship,” the eight-time and defending and current Series point leader said.

McFadden wished he would have been more aggressive once taking the lead, but was nonetheless happy with his weekend. His finish was easily good enough to secure the National Open Rookie Award worth $2,250 thanks to BeerHill Gang TV.

20th-starting Logan Schuchart earned the KSE Hard Charger award coming to fourth with Daryn Pittman completing the top five. Greg Hodnett, Kerry Madsen, Sheldon Haudenschild, 16th starting Brock Zearfoss and Jason Sides completed the top ten.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to action next Saturday October 7 at the Fulton Speedway in New York before returning to Central Pennsylvania the following weekend at the Port Royal Speedway.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

Williams Grove National Open

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, PA

Saturday September 30, 2017

Qualifying: 1. 15-Donny Schatz , 1048; 2. 5-David Gravel , 1029; 3. 3-James McFadden , 1025; 4. 9-Daryn Pittman , 1024; 5. 69K-Lance Dewease , 1021; 6. 2M-Kerry Madsen , 1018; 7. 49-Brad Sweet , 1007; 8. 27-Greg Hodnett , 1002; 9. 2-Shane Stewart , 999; 10. 7S-Jason Sides , 988; 11. 24-Lucas Wolfe , 977; 12. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild , 972; 13. 18-Ian Madsen , 968; 14. 21-Brian Brown , 956; 15. 19-Brent Marks , 944; 16. 41-Jason Johnson , 920; 17. 58-Brock Zearfoss , 896; 18. 39-Cory Haas , 893; 19. 11K-Kraig Kinser , 892; 20. 1-Dale Blaney , 877; 21. 51-Freddie Rahmer , 867; 22. 21P-Brian Montieth , 864; 23. 94-Ryan Smith , 857; 24. 4-Parker Price-Miller , 840; 25. 11-T.J. Stutts , 838; 26. 48-Danny Dietrich , 835; 27. 87-Alan Krimes , 832; 28. 44-Trey Starks , 830; 29. 16-Matt Campbell , 815; 30. 39M-Anthony Macri , 776; 31. 17-Jac Haudenschild , 775; 32. 1S-Logan Schuchart , 750; 33. 1A-Jacob Allen , 722; 34. W20-Greg Wilson , 695; 35. 1X-Chad Trout , 686; 36. 44W-Rodney Westhafer , 639; 37. 13K-Jordan Givler , 631; 38. 45-Kyle Pruitt , 605; 39. 13-Clyde Knipp , 602; 40. 12W-Troy Fraker , 601; 41. 75-Nicole Bower , 601; 42. 17G-George Streaker , 294

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer: 1. 2-Shane Stewart [2]; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease [1]; 3. 58-Brock Zearfoss [4]; 4. 18-Ian Madsen [3]; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer [5]; 6. 16-Matt Campbell [7]; 7. 11-T.J. Stutts [6]; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen [8]; 9. 13K-Jordan Givler [9]; 10. 75-Nicole Bower [10]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer: 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen [1]; 2. 7S-Jason Sides [2]; 3. 21-Brian Brown [3]; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich [6]; 5. 39-Cory Haas [4]; 6. 21P-Brian Montieth [5]; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri [7]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson [8]; 9. 45-Kyle Pruitt [9]; 10. 17G-George Streaker [10]

Heat #3 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer: 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe [2]; 2. 19-Brent Marks [3]; 3. 11K-Kraig Kinser [4]; 4. 17-Jac Haudenschild [7]; 5. 94-Ryan Smith [5]; 6. 13-Clyde Knipp [9]; 7. 1X-Chad Trout [8]; 8. 49-Brad Sweet [1]; 9. 87-Alan Krimes [6]

Heat #4 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer: 1. 27-Greg Hodnett [1]; 2. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [2]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [7]; 4. 41-Jason Johnson [3]; 5. 4-Parker Price-Miller [5]; 6. 12W-Troy Fraker [9]; 7. 1-Dale Blaney [4]; 8. 44-Trey Starks [6]

Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps): 1. 5-David Gravel [2]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [1]; 3. 9-Daryn Pittman [4]; 4. 69K-Lance Dewease [5]; 5. 2M-Kerry Madsen [6]; 6. 3-James McFadden [3]; 7. 2-Shane Stewart [8]; 8. 7S-Jason Sides [9]; 9. 27-Greg Hodnett [7]; 10. 24-Lucas Wolfe [10]

C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer: 1. 1A-Jacob Allen [1][-]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson [2][-]; 3. 1X-Chad Trout [3][$150]; 4. 13K-Jordan Givler [4][$150]; 5. 12W-Troy Fraker [6][$150]; 6. 45-Kyle Pruitt [7][$125]; 7. 17G-George Streaker [9][$125]; 8. 75-Nicole Bower [8][$125]; 9. 13-Clyde Knipp [5][$125]; 10. 44W-Rodney Westhafer [10][$125]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer: 1. 49-Brad Sweet [1][-]; 2. 39-Cory Haas [2][-]; 3. 21P-Brian Montieth [5][-]; 4. 1-Dale Blaney [3][-]; 5. 94-Ryan Smith [6][$300]; 6. 51-Freddie Rahmer [4][$250]; 7. 11-T.J. Stutts [8][$225]; 8. 39M-Anthony Macri [12][$200]; 9. 87-Alan Krimes [9][$200]; 10. 16-Matt Campbell [11][$200]; 11. 44-Trey Starks [10][$200]; 12. 4-Parker Price-Miller [7][$200]; 13. W20-Greg Wilson [14][$200]; 14. 1A-Jacob Allen [13][$200]

Feature: (40 Laps) 1. 5-David Gravel [1][$50,000]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz [2][$12,000]; 3. 3-James McFadden [6][$7,500]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart [20][$4,000]; 5. 9-Daryn Pittman [3][$3,500]; 6. 27-Greg Hodnett [9][$3,000]; 7. 2M-Kerry Madsen [5][$2,700]; 8. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [11][$2,500]; 9. 58-Brock Zearfoss [16][$2,200]; 10. 7S-Jason Sides [8][$2,100]; 11. 24-Lucas Wolfe [10][$2,000]; 12. 19-Brent Marks [14][$1,650]; 13. 18-Ian Madsen [12][$1,550]; 14. 51-Freddie Rahmer [25][$300]; 15. 39-Cory Haas [22][$1,100]; 16. 1-Dale Blaney [24][$1,050]; 17. 41-Jason Johnson [15][$1,000]; 18. 48-Danny Dietrich [18][$950]; 19. 49-Brad Sweet [21][$950]; 20. 17-Jac Haudenschild [19][$950]; 21. 21-Brian Brown [13][$900]; 22. 2-Shane Stewart [7][$900]; 23. 69K-Lance Dewease [4][$900]; 24. 11K-Kraig Kinser [17][$900]; 25. 11-T.J. Stutts [26][$]; 26. 21P-Brian Montieth [23][$900]; Lap Leaders: Donny Schatz 1-5; David Gravel 6-18, 20-40; James McFadden 19; KSE Hard Charger Award: 1S-Logan Schuchart [+16]