ALL STAR SPRINTS TO CLOSE OUT NAPA WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY’S SEASON SATURDAY

By Mike Swanger

The Lowes Super Stocks will also be in action for the 17th time this season as they help to close outh the racing season.

The ASCoC kicked off NAPA WCS’ season back on Saturday, April 22 with Sheldon Haudenschild posting his fifth Arctic Cat All Star win at NAPA Wayne County Speedway. The All Star’s would be back to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ on Monday, June 19th as NASCAR driver Kyle Larson wowed the crowd by becoming the first driver to turn a qualifying lap at under 14 seconds, 13.823 seconds, and then win the feature with fellow NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne in second. The ASCoC returned to NAPA Wayne County Speedway on Saturday, July 1st as Joey Saldana returned to the All Stars and collected his 5th win at NAPA WCS, tying him with Sheldon Haudenschild for the most wins at the 3/8 mile oval. It was the Pete Jacobs Memorial on Sunday, September 3rd and Caleb Helms would pocket the $10,000 winners share as he notched his first ever ASCoC win.

Local drivers Danny Mumaw and Brad Haudenschild have led laps this season against the Arctic Cat All Stars but could not finish out their runs at winning. The 2017 track champion, Andrew Palker, competed with the All Stars in the 2015 and 2016 and is looking for his 1st win with the traveling series. All three drivers have a top 10 finish this season against the All Stars. Lee and Dean Jacobs also have top 10 finishes in ASCoC competition at NAPA WCS.

The gates will open at 3 pm on Saturday with race time set for 7 pm.

For more information about this race and the upcoming banquet on Saturday, November 11th, go to www.waynecountyspeedway.com or like us on facebook/waynecountyspeedway