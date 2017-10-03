Bruce Jr. Earns First Win of Season During Short Track Nationals Tune-Up at I-30

Inside Line Promotions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Oct. 2, 2017) –

Bruce Jr. and the Smith Family No. 86 team ventured to I-30 Speedway last Saturday for a tune-up prior to the $15,000-to-win Short Track Nationals later this month.

“We’ve been trying to get a win all year long,” he said. “To be able to do it at a track we’re about to have a big race at will give us good momentum moving forward.”

Bruce Jr. kicked off the Ralph Henson Memorial by advancing from fourth to second place during an ASCS Mid-South Region heat race. That locked him into the feature redraw, in which he pulled the No. 4 to start the main event on the outside of the second row.

“At the beginning we got to second and really just slowly worked my way to catching (Derek) Hagar,” he said. “When we got to traffic we were right on him. A yellow came out, which I didn’t want to see. When we got restarted and were into open air it didn’t take us long to get by Hagar. We were able to get around him on the top. He was running the bottom really well. My car worked anywhere I wanted it to go.”

Bruce Jr. took the lead on Lap 17 and cruised to the victory.

“I felt like we had a good car all night long,” he said. “I’ve always been able to run well there. The car was pretty good from the word go. We kept adjusting it and put ourselves in a great position to capitalize with a win.”

Bruce Jr. will take this weekend off before returning to I-30 Speedway Oct. 11-14 for the Short Track Nationals with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 30 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

SEASON STATS –

23 races, 1 win, 9 top fives, 15 top 10s, 21 top 15s, 22 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Oct. 11-14 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., for the Short Track Nationals with the ASCS Mid-South Region

