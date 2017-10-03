Taylor Adds Two More Championships to Impressive Season

Inside Line Promotions

– HOLYOKE, Colo. (Oct. 3, 2017) – Zac Taylor added two more championships to his growing résumé over the weekend.

Taylor earned his first ever track title at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo., two weeks ago and with a runner-up finish at Phillips County Raceway last Saturday he picked up the Blood Sweat and Tears/Colorado Alliance Tour championship along with the International Motor Car Association Colorado State title.

“I was sweating it out this weekend,” he said. “I had never competed for a championship until this year and it was nerve-racking.

“To win championships you have to be consistent, work hard and get a little luck and we did all that this year. I can’t thank my mom and dad and all the sponsors and family and friends enough for all of their support.”

After Friday’s action rained out last weekend wrapped up on Saturday at Phillips County Raceway, where Taylor charged from sixth to a third-place finish in his heat race. That started him on the inside of the second row for the feature.

“I was right on the leader’s tail the whole race,” he said. “I kept pressuring him hoping he would make a mistake, but he didn’t. We will take second and the championships.”

Taylor is working on leasing a 360ci engine to drop in his family-owned sprint car to compete for the first time with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour this Friday and Saturday at El Paso County Raceway for the Fall Nationals.

“We are very familiar with El Paso County and I have a ton of confidence going into this race,” he said. “I’m excited to get more seat time behind the wheel of a 360 sprint. Hopefully this will lead to more 360 stuff next year. We will really work hard this offseason to put a motor together.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 30 – Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke, Colo. – Heat race: 3 (6); Feature: 2 (3).

SEASON STATS –

25 races, 7 wins, 16 top fives, 17 top 10s, 17 top 15s, 20 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at El Paso County Raceway in Calhan, Colo., for the Fall Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – SuperClean

SuperClean was formed on the foundation of two core values: 1. To help people keep the things they love clean and functional. 2. To supply a powerful product that saves time and energy so people can get back to doing the things they love. SuperClean products can be used on automotive parts like engines, underbodies, small parts, wheels and more; outdoor equipment, such as tools, grills and lawn equipment; recreation vehicles, including boats, RVs, bikes, fishing rods, golf clubs and more; and indoor appliances, such as carpets, showers and tubs and even laundry. For more information, visit http://www.SuperClean.com.

“SuperClean came on board this year and helped us earn three championships,” Taylor said. “They have been a huge supporter and I look forward to working with them next year.”

Taylor would also like to thank H&H Resurfacing, Open Season Construction, Unique Signs and Designs, Joe Gibbs Driven Racing Oil, the Kaiser Family, Pro Shocks, Triple X Racing Company and Hoosier Racing Tires for their continued support.