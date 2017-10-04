Blake Hahn Hoping For Victory In ASCS Debut at El Paso County Raceway

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (October 4, 2017)

With a field of drivers that includes former World of Outlaws champion, Sammy Swindell, along with Kings Royal Winner, Johnny Herrera, most all the drivers that tour with the American Sprint Car Series has never turned a lap at the Colorado quarter-mile. Among those, is Oklahoma’s, Blake Hahn.Hahn, who is in his fourth year with the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series, has made his way to Victory Lane four times this season in both wing and non-wing competition. Of those wins, three have come at facilities he had never raced at.“I don’t know what it is, but for some reason, we just tend to roll good when we show up at a new track. Even last year, we won three races a new tracks,” said Hahn, who drivers his family owned No. 52. “The more I think about it, the more I think it really comes down to mindset and not having any preconceived notions of what to expect.”Still, the 22-year old Sprint Car driver is doing his homework before he hits the track.“As a team, we’ve been watching as many videos as we can so we have an idea of how the track progresses. It looks like it tends to slick off, so we’re going back and looking at notes of tracks that look similar in size and shape. It has a ‘D’ shape to it, so it reminds me of a track we race in southern New Mexico. The more I watch, the more I am looking forward to getting there and racing.”While Hahn focuses on winning races, the National Points are led by Sam Hafertepe, Jr. who has a commanding 405 point advantage going into the weekend over Aaron Reutzel. With 15 wins on the season, Hafertepe is one away from setting a new single-season record.Looking to overcome a streak of bad luck, Reutzel now has company fighting for his runner-up spot as Wayne Johnson has closed the gap to 30 points. Matt Covington, who rides fourth, trails Johnson by 48 points with Johnny Herrera closing the gap on fourth to 24 markers.Coming off a runner-up finish in the Fall Brawl at I-80 Speedway, Seth Bergman holds sixth in tour standings with Blake Hahn in tow. Skylar Gee, Harli White, and Josh Baughman make up the top-ten.Friday, October 6 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series begins at 7:00 P.M. with Saturday, October 7 moved up to 6:00 P.M. (MDT). Sunday, October 8 is reserved as a rain date should the need arise. Details on any changes will be made available as needed. Tickets are on sale at http://www.bstpromotions.com or can be purchased at the track. The Important Information:Who: Lucas Oil ASCS Presented by the MAVTV Motorsports NetworkWhat: Colorado ASCS NationalsWhere: El Paso County Raceway (Calhan, Colo.)When: October 6-7, 2017 (Rain Date: October 8)Day of Race Info:Pit Gates: Open at 2:00 P.M., each dayDriver's Meeting: Friday at 5:45 P.M., Saturday at 5:00 P.M.Race Time: Friday at 7:00 P.M., Saturday at 6:00 P.M.Muffler Rule: OpenPromoter Contact Information:Phone: Joe Bellm w/ BST Promotions – (720) 404-0400Address: 366 10th St. Calhan, CO 80808Email: joe@bstracing.comWebsite: http://www.bstpromotions.comSocial Media: https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoDirtTrackAlliance/Year To Date:2017 Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 15 (3/17 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/8 – Texas Motor Speedway; 4/15 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 6/13 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/14 – Lawton Speedway; 6/23 – Skagit Speedway; 6/24 – Skagit Speedway; 7/14 – Black Hills Speedway; 8/20 – Missouri State Fair Speedway; 8/27 – Smoky Mountain Speedway; 9/2 – Jackson Motorplex; 9/23 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 9/30 – I-80 Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 5 (5/11 – Lakeside Speedway; 6/15 – Creek County Speedway; 6/17 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 7/15 – Black Hills Speedway); Wayne Johnson – 2 (7/7 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/8 – Gallatin Speedway); Sammy Swindell – 2 (9/21 – Lucas Oil Speedway; 9/22 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (6/9 – West Texas Raceway); Kyle Bellm – 1(6/10 – Route 66 Motor Speedway); Brian Brown – 1 (6/16 – Randolph County Raceway); Matt Covington – 1 (6/30 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Roger Crockett – 1 (7/1 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Terry McCarl – 1 (7/29 – Knoxville Raceway); Gregg Bakker – 1 (7/30 – Mason City Motor Speedway); Tim Shaffer – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); Greg Hodnett – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Clint Garner – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway); Tim Crawley – 1 (8/24 – Riverside International Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 4,558; 2. Aaron Reutzel 4,153; 3. Wayne Johnson 4,123; 4. Matt Covington 4,075; 5. Johnny Herrera 4,051; 6. Seth Bergman 3,967; 7. Blake Hahn 3,865; 8. Skylar Gee 3,584; 9. Harli White 3,130, 10. Josh Baughman 1,855;