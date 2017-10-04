Croft Bings Cali Flavor to Short Track Nationals

From Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (October 3, 2017) – I-30 Speedway’s COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires annually brings the best-of-the-best from throughout the nation to battle it out for a $15,000 winner’s share atop the high-banked, ¼-mile clay oval.

This year’s 30th edition of the crown jewel event that will distribute in excess of $100,000 in purse money over the October 12-14 weekend after a Wednesday night Test ‘N Tune session will be no exception as teams and fans from across the land flock to Arkansas’ capital city.

Among those is Roseville, California racer Willie Croft, who will venture to Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway for the first time.

Croft will try to add another crown jewel event triumph to his mantel after earning 2014 Trophy Cup honors at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway.

A top competitors in both 410-ci and 360-ci action along the west coast, Croft currently holds down second in California’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour points.

Croft will look to add his name to a list of STN winners that includes the likes of four-time and defending event champ Sammy Swindell, current Craftsman NASCAR truck star Christopher Bell, Paul McMahan, Brad Sweet, Tony Bruce, Jr., Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Gary Wright, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray, John Gerloff and Steve Kinser.

Drivers entering by the pre-entry deadline of Friday, October 6, will receive a free pit pass for Thursday through Saturday. Pre-entry is $150. Entry fee for those entering after October 6 is $250 with no driver pit pass. Entry forms are available at http://www.i-30speedway.com/flyers/2017STNFlyer.pdf.

Last year, Sprint Car racing legend Sammy Swindell matched Gary Wright atop the all-time STN win charts by racing to his fourth triumph in the prestigious event. Swindell’s fourth win, coming ahead of Pennsylvania’s Tim Shaffer and reigning Knoxville Nationals champion Jason Johnson, followed previous triumphs in 2013, 2011 and 1990.