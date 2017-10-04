Hagar Wins Heat Race and Race of Champions During Ralph Henson Memorial

Inside Line Promotions

– LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Oct. 4, 2017) –

Hagar kicked off the ASCS Mid-South Region event by maneuvering from third to win a heat race, which earned him the most points out of any driver.

He duplicated that success during the Race of Champions as he powered from third to claim the victory.

“The past champions of the race were in a last-minute deal,” he said. “It paid $250 to win. We used it as a test session. We tried some different things and it worked pretty good for us. We got by Dale Howard coming to get the white flag and pulled off the victory.

“After the Race of Champions they had the stock car feature and then the top six in passing points (from the heat races) had a dirty draw. The low point man draws first. After the night we had showing good speed I had a feeling we’d be starting on the third row. The first one that was pulled was the No. 5 and someone gave that to me so I started fifth in the dash. I got up to second and was gaining on the leader and ran out of laps. We showed some good speed and had good car control.”

The charge from fifth to second place in the dash lined Hagar up on the outside of the front row for the 25-lap main event.

“I took the lead a couple of laps in,” he said. “I was driving my own race and searching around not knowing if anyone was catching me. Once we got to traffic it was tough because the track was so dusty. You couldn’t see anything. I was more timid than I should have been. That allowed Tony Bruce Jr. to get to me and he made a couple of charges on the bottom. We had a restart and I went to the bottom, but Tony got around me on the outside. He chose a better line than me.”

Hagar led most of the feature before falling to a second-place result in the closing laps. The runner-up result was his fourth top five of the season at the track and his 26th top five overall.

Hagar is slated to compete this Saturday at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala., with the USCS Series.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 30 – I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (3); Race of Champions: 1 (3); Dash: 2 (5); Feature: 2 (2).

SEASON STATS –

38 races, 8 wins, 26 top fives, 30 top 10s, 31 top 15s, 33 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala., with the USCS Series

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Fragola Performance Systems

Housed in Southington, Conn., Fragola Performance Systems manufactures fittings, lines and hoses for the racing industry. For more information, visit http://www.FragolaPerformanceSystems.com .

“Fragola Performance Systems are all in all a good fitting and line manufacturer,” Hagar said. “They make really good lightweight hose. I prefer them over anybody else as far as a good pressure hose.”

Hagar would also like to thank Dynotech Performance, DHR Suspension, B&D Towing, J&J Auto Racing, Xtreme Race Graphics, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Wings Unlimited, FK Rod Ends, Valvoline and Ti64 for their continued support.

