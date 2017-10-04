McFadden Ends 2017 USA Tour with First Career World of Outlaws Win

From Fully Injected Motorsports

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (October 3, 2017) – After spending a few weeks at home in Australia preparing for the upcoming season, James McFadden returned Stateside in September for a quick three-week tour in Central Pennsylvania in the Matt Highlands-owned No.3.

Highlands and McFadden have been together for the better part of the last two summers and have endured the ups and downs of a foreign partnership. That all changed this past weekend at the Champion Racing Oil National Open. McFadden thrilled the crowd with his daring moves in lapped traffic en route to a first career Williams Grove Speedway win, and more importantly, a first career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win on the second night of the Champion Racing Oil National Open. McFadden impressively held off 70-time Williams Grove Speedway winner, Greg Hodnett, and eight-time World of Outlaws Champion, Donny Schatz, for the popular win.

“As a kid, if you would have told me my first Outlaw win would be at Williams Grove, I would have called you silly,” an elated McFadden said following the unforgettable night. McFadden’s win on Friday was also his first-ever on a half-mile and locked him into a top four starting position for Saturday’s National Open finale.

McFadden started Saturday’s 40-lap finale from third and brought the crowd to their feet with a pass for the lead on a restart on lap 17, all before settling for third at the conclusion of the event.

“I should have been more aggressive once I took the lead,” McFadden said in regards to his lap 17 pass. Although, the third place finish amongst one of the toughest, 49-car fields in the country this year is remarkable, McFadden was a little disappointed after the race. “I wanted to win. It was a great weekend and all, but, man I wish I could have that lap back,” the 27-year-old Australian said.

It was a strong three-week swing for McFadden, scoring five top-five finishes in that span, including a podium finish with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions at Bedford (PA) Fairgrounds Speedway and a fifth place run during Kasey Kahne’s Dirt Classic at the Lincoln (PA) Speedway.

For McFadden, the focus now shifts to his second season behind the wheel of the famous Milwaukee Tools No. W17 in Australia. McFadden will look to defend his World Series Sprintcars Championship, as well as his Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic title from his first year in the car.