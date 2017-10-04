OVER $108,000 IN PRIZES AWAIT USAC SPRINTS AT PERRIS “OVAL NATIONALS” NOV. 9-10-11

By Richie Murray

Perris, California………Big money awaits competitors at the 22nd annual running of the Budweiser “Oval Nationals” presented by All Coast Construction Nov. 9-10-11 at Perris Auto Speedway.

Featuring the best from USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint Car and USAC/CRA Sprint Car divisions, the three-night event provides a total purse of $108,280 to competitors, including $5000 to preliminary A-Main winners on Thursday and Friday and a $25,000 grand prize to the winner of Saturday night’s finale.

The “Oval Nationals” are the 2017 season-enders for both the USAC National and CRA series and a pair of chases for the title will be on the line. Concord, California’s Damion Gardner is the defending winner of the “Oval Nationals” and currently owns a 96-point lead over Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa in the USAC/CRA standings as he aims for a sixth series title. Meanwhile, Ione, California’s Justin Grant currently presides over a 45-point lead ahead of Canton, Illinois driver Chris Windom, winner of the 2010 “Oval Nationals.”

Perris has hosted the “Oval Nationals” since 1996 when Jimmy Sills captured the victory. Since then, a number of USAC champion drivers have won Saturday night’s A-Main including Rip Williams, Tony Jones, Cory Kruseman, Bud Kaeding, Dave Darland, Mike Spencer, Robert Ballou and Bryan Clauson. USAC began sanctioning of the event in 2004.