Run What You Brung Wraps Up 67th Racing Season at Fremont Speedway

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (October 4, 2017) – Wings on a dirt truck? Huge side boards on a stock car? You can run all of that at Fremont Speedway Saturday, Oct. 7. “Run What You Brung” wraps up the 67th season at “The Track That Action Built” on Fremont Auto Parts/NAPA Night.

“Modifieds, stocks, late models, dirt trucks….all of them are welcome to compete. You can modify the bodies; add wings, side panels…what ever you want as long as it’s safe. There are no individual classes for this. We want everyone to come out and have fun for one last race,” said Rich Farmer, Fremont Speedway Promoter.

All entries will qualify one lap. The top 20 qualifiers will be in one feature, the next 20 qualifiers in another feature and the rest in another feature. Each feature will have a separate purse.

“If you win the C-main you can give up your winnings and go to the tail of the B-main. If you win the B-main you can give up your winnings and go to the A-main. You could see features with stock cars, late models, modifieds and dirt trucks all together,” Farmer said.

There will be no sprint cars in competition Saturday.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.