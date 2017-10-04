World of Outlaws to add another chapter to history at Lakeside Speedway on October 20

By Tony Veneziano

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — October 4, 2017 —

Visiting the track for the first time back in 1980, the winners list from past Outlaws event at Lakeside is a “Who’s Who” of the sport. Another chapter will be added to this rich history on Friday, October 20 as the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series hits the track for the FVP Platinum Battery Shootout.

A total of five drivers who have claimed World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series titles have won at Lakeside Speedway over the years. Sammy Swindell, the three-time series champion is the winningest driver with the series at Lakeside, having scored five wins over the years, with three of those being A-Feature triumphs, along with a prelim win and a non-points win. Steve Kinser, the 20-time series titlist, has three victories at the track. Fellow Hall of Famer Doug Wolfgang also won three Outlaws races at Lakeside.

Mark Kinser, who was a two-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, was victorious at Lakeside Speedway in 2002. Donny Schatz, the eight-time and defending series champion, won at Lakeside in 2015, which at the time was one of the few tracks on the schedule he had not won at.

Tim Green won the inaugural World of Outlaws race at Lakeside Speedway, back in 1980, which was the third year of existence for the series. Craig Dollansky, who is just outside of the top-10 on the series all-time win list, picked up a win at Lakeside in 2013.

Brad Sweet, who is currently second in points, won for the first time at Lakeside Speedway last year, holding off his Kasey Kahne Racing teammate Daryn Pittman, who is also a past winner at Lakeside. Pittman took the checkered flag first at Lakeside in 2003.

Kerry Madsen, who is one of the “invaders” expected to challenge the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series in the FVP Platinum Battery Shootout at Lakeside Speedway on Friday, October 20 won at the track in 2014. Madsen has four wins with the Outlaws thus far in 2017.

Tickets for the FVP Platinum Battery Shootout, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas on Friday, October 20 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023, as well as by calling the track office at (913) 299-9206 and at the track on race day.

