Two Marquee Events Coming LIVE to TheCushion.Com in October

From Petersen Media

With the month October upon us, TheCushion.Com is excited to announce that two of the biggest 360 races of the season will be featured LIVE on the website late this month.

“We are excited to bring fans around the world Flag to Flag LIVE coverage of the 30th Annual Short Track Nationals in Little Rock, AR October 12th – 14th, and the Trophy Cup in Tulare, CA October 19th-21st,” T2 Digital’s Ian Marvuglio said. “Both events take place at extremely racy tracks, and both are events that draw entrants from all over.”

First up will be the 30th Annual Short Track Nationals that take place at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, AR. Over the years the STN winners list has turned into a who’s who list of the sport and the field is shaping up to be another deep one.

Saturday night’s feature event will boast $15,000 to the winner and the three-day affair has built up over $100,000 in purse money. Some of the contenders slated to attack I-30 Speedway include Tim Crawley, Aaron Reutzel, Paul McMahan, Sammy Swindell, Willie Croft, Sam Hafertepe, Jr and many, many more.

Five short days after the checkered falls in Little Rock, AR, TheCushion.Com will start rolling in Tulare, CA at Thunderbowl Raceway for the 24th Annual Trophy Cup. The Trophy Cup has morphed into one of the countries most sought out wins and it comes in part to the format.

While most races do event points to line up the feature event and then the race winner is the champion, the Trophy Cup is truly a race within a race. Points are the name of the game from Thursday through the checkered flag, and with a 20-invert in the Saturday night feature event, fans have a chance to see the fastest drivers all week come from the back of the pack as they chase the Trophy Cup championship and the cool $20,000 that comes along with it.

Like Short Track Nationals, the Trophy Cup will feature the strong contingent from California including Kyle Hirst, Cory Eliason, DJ Netto, Tim Kaeding, Rico Abreu, Bud Kaeding, Willie Croft, defending champion Shane Golobic, amongst many more and will also feature a strong group of travelers including Paul McMahan, Joey Saldana, Danny Lasoski, Terry McCarl, Tim Crawley, and a host of others.

The Short Track Nationals has a 3-day viewing pass available for just $59 for our VIP and Premium members, and is available for $65 for our general members. Single nights passes for Thursday and/or Friday are available for $19.75 for our Premium and VIP members and $21.99 for our general members, while Saturday’s finale is just $25.99 for our Premium and VIP members and $28.99 for our general members.

The Trophy Cup also offers a three-night viewing package for $69 for our VIP and Premium members while our general members can purchase for $79. Thursday and/or Friday single night programs are available to our VIP and Premium members for $23.99 and to our general members for $26.99, and Saturday’s finale starts out at $28.75 for VIP and Premium members, and goes for $31.99 for our general memebers.

Remember, part of the unique thing about Trophy Cup is it acts as a philanthropy for the Bay Area Make –a- Wish Foundation, and part of the proceeds go to the foundation.