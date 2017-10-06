38th Annual SOD Awards Banquet set for November 11th

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (October 6, 2017) –

The top 12 finishers in season points will receive a portion of the championship point fund as well as contingency products and awards if they attend the banquet.

1 0 Steve Irwin

2 41 Thomas Schinderle

3 49T Gregg Dalman

4 10J Chris Jones

5 71H/16 Ryan Ruhl

6 10S Jay Steinebach

7 47 Robert Bulloch

8 77 Andrew Scheid

9 20A Andy Chehowski

10 1A Mark Aldrich

11 7J Joe Swanson

12 58 Tony Bures

Thomas Schinderle will be honored as The Perfit Corporation Sprints On Dirt Series Rookie of the Year for the top finishing driver who has previous sprint car experience, but ran their first season with Sprints On Dirt.

Andrew Scheid will be honored as The Perfit Corporation Sprints On Dirt Sprint Car Rookie of the Year for the top finishing driver who is a first-year sprint car driver.

The XYZ Machining Crew Chief of the Year and the XYZ Machining Sportsman of the Year will also be announced and honored at the banquet.

2017 points money consists of the season championship point fund, the MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge, the King Engine Bearings King of Michigan, and the Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash. The top 5 finishers in each of the 3 season mini-series will also be recognized at the banquet.

The MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge, SOD’s original mini-series included races at Baer Field Motorsports Park, Thunderbird Raceway, Merritt Speedway, and Crystal Motor Speedway. A BLC race was rained out twice at Manistee County Fairgrounds and not rescheduled. Steve Irwin won the championship, followed by Thomas Schinderle, Gregg Dalman, Chris Jones, and Robert Bulloch.

The King Engine Bearings King of Michigan series was contested at Hartford Speedway and won by Chad Blonde, followed by Steve Irwin, Gregg Dalman, Thomas Schinderle, and Ryan Ruhl.

The Driven Racing Oil Battlegrounds Bash series was run at Butler Speedway and Thomas Schinderle took the championship over Joe Swanson, Chad Blonde, Jay Steinebach, and Steve Irwin.

Everyone is invited to attend the banquet. Tickets are $35.00 per person and must be purchased by October 30th. For full banquet information and to order tickets, go to https://goo.gl/UnnXJV

Would you like to sponsor a trophy? Call 734-309-RACE (7223) or email director@sprintsondirt.com for more information.

For more information about Engine Pro go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is brought to you in 2017 by many important sponsor partners including: Engine Pro (Title Sponsor), ARP (Title Sponsor), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire), MAHLE/Clevite (Beyond Limits Challenge Sponsor), Driven Racing Oil (Battlegrounds Bash Sponsor), King Engine Bearings (King of Michigan Sponsor), Lane Automotive/MSD Ignition (Fast Masters Sponsor), Engler Machine & Tool (Heat Race Sponsor), COMP Cams (Heat Race Sponsor), RockAuto.com (Heat Race Sponsor), The Perfit Corporation (Lucky Dog Sponsor), KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Sponsor), XYZ Machining (Season Sportsman & Crew Chief Sponsor), Jim Coffey & Son Plumbing & Heating. In addition, SOD contingency sponsors include: Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, BR Motorsports, Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI), K2W Precision/Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Kistler Racing Products, Maxim Racing, Motor City Racing Promotions, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Racing Products, Walker Performance Filtration.