Allstar Performance Event List: October 6 – 8, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 6 – 8, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday October 6, 2017

10/6/2017: Afton Motorsports Park – Afton, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency10/6/2017: Anderson Motor Speedway – Williamston, SC – Must See Racing10/6/2017: Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars10/6/2017: Deep South Speedway – Loxley, AL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints10/6/2017: El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – ASCS – National Tour10/6/2017: Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association – FALS Classic

10/6/2017: Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing / POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series – FALS Classic

10/6/2017: Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – FALS Classic

10/6/2017: Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Little Guy Nationals

10/6/2017: Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series10/6/2017: Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars10/6/2017: Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Run What You Brung

Saturday October 7, 2017

10/7/2017: Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tony Elliott Classic

10/7/2017: Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – United States Speed Association – Tony Elliott Classic

10/7/2017: Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region10/7/2017: Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Winged 360 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series10/7/2017: El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – ASCS – National Tour10/7/2017: Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association – FALS Classic

10/7/2017: Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing / POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series – FALS Classic

10/7/2017: Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – FALS Classic

10/7/2017: Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Run What You Brung

10/7/2017: Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – World of Outlaws10/7/2017: Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds – Prelims

10/7/2017: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Hank Gentzler Memorial / Manufacturers Appreciation Race

10/7/2017: Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Hank Gentzler Memorial / Manufacturers Appreciation Race

10/7/2017: Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Little Guy Nationals

10/7/2017: Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Winged 360 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Adobe Cup

10/7/2017: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints – Adobe Cup

10/7/2017: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series10/7/2017: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series – Blue Collar Classic

10/7/2017: Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – Grassroots Nationals

10/7/2017: Salina Speedway – Salina, KS – National Championship Racing Association10/7/2017: Salina Speedway – Salina, KS – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Tentative

10/7/2017: Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – Crate Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Season Championship

10/7/2017: Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – Sprint Series of Oklahoma10/7/2017: Southern Raceway – Milton, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints10/7/2017: Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series10/7/2017: Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman10/7/2017: Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – United Sprint Car Series10/7/2017: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Harvest Cup

10/7/2017: Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars10/7/2017: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets10/7/2017: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints10/7/2017: Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – All Star Circuit of Champions –

Sunday October 8, 2017

10/8/2017: Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds10/8/2017: Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series10/8/2017: Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – Crate Sprint Cars