USCS Sprint Car Shootoutat” at Talladegsa Short Track is CANCELLED / POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – Friday, October 6, 2017 – , The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars and the www.rockauto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series winged mini sprints plus all of the Talladega Short Track divisions on the October 7th racing card will be re-scheduled on October 28th. Any further details will be released with an announcement to come next week.

