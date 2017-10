FAIRBURY, Ill. (October 6, 2017) — The opening night of Sprint Mania at Fairbury American Legion Speedway featuring the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association, Neal Tire Midwest Open Wheel Association presented by Casey’s General Stores, POWRi Wingless Auto Racing sprint cars, and the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars was rained out. As of this post Saturday’s program is on as scheduled.

No related stories.