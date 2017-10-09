KENNY EDKIN DOMINATES FINAL SUPER SPORTSMAN RACE OF SEASON

By Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, PA…10/7/17



Edkin’s division leading sixth win of the season came in the season finale for the Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman

Other winners on the warm October race night included Charles Potts in the Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Models, Lucas Montgomery in the ServiceMaster Clean Central PA Legends and Steve Dove in the Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stocks. Dove was rewarded the street stock win after actual winner Randy Zechman was disqualified after failing post race inspection.

Veteran Rich Eichelberger set the pace for the first three laps of the Harvest Classic before slowing on the speedway to bring out the first of eight caution flags during the main event.

This turned the lead over to 2017 track champion Scott Dellinger who would hold the point until the 10th lap when eighth starting Edkin drove by to take the top spot.

Edkin, of Marysville, pulled away from Dellinger but was kept at bay with all of the yellows but each time, Edkin showed strength by extending his lead.

The final caution of the race flew on lap 32 as Edkin pulled away to a 2.320 second advantage at the checkered flag aboard his family owned No. 75.

Dellinger crossed second ahead of Sportsman 100 winner Frankie Herr, Chad Criswell and 11th starting Gregg Foster with Steve Fannasy, Chase Gutshall, Mike Enders, Garrett Williamson and Justin Foster completing the top ten.

Enders set fast time over the 27 car field in time trials with a lap of 18.656 while heats were won by Dellinger, Edkin and Fannasy. Justin Foster earned the Hard Charger after starting 17th.

Eric Hohol led the first two laps of the 20-lap BRC 358 Late Model feature before spinning out.

Charles Potts took command after starting second and would hold the lead but it was Dan Zechman who came on strong during the final laps to make this one a thriller as Potts raced around the inside of the track while Zechman pounded the top looking for the lead.

But Potts would prevail by a scant 0.169 of a second for his second win of the year over Zechman. Track point leader Randy Christine, Jr. crossed a distant third over Bryan Bernheisel, Brian Shuey, JR Rodriguez, Jake Moser, Steve Billet, Sean Merkel and Jed Latshaw, the race’s Hard Charger after lining up 20th.

Christine, Zechman and Shuey won heats for the 21 car field.

Randy Zechman dominated the caution-marred 20 lap Street stock main and crossed first but after failing post race inspection, Steve Dove was rewarded with his second feature win of the year.

Defending track champion Mike Potts was second over ninth starting Jimmy Combs, 12th starting Joey Hoffer and 15th starting and Hard Charger Kyle Saylor competing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brandon Wanner, Kevin Sigler, Matt Adams, Brad Bingaman and Scott Thunberg.

Heats for the 21 street stocks were won by Mike Buckley and Zechman.

Ninth-starting Lucas Montgomery came away with the win in the thrilling 20-lap ServiceMaster Clean Central PA Legends feature.

Harlon Leppo led the first 13 laps before Montgomery took the lead as he then had to fend off late race challenges from Haydon Pascoe before taking the win, 0.214 seconds ahead of Pascoe with Leppo crossing just 0.428 seconds back in third. Fourth went to Scott Houdeshell over 12th starting Mason Chaney.

Susquehanna Speedway returns to action Saturday night, October 14 with final

appearance of the season for the Freedmont® Mortgage Lending PASS/IMCA Sprints and the Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Models. Joining these two divisions will be the Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stocks, Superior Homes Extreme Stocks and the Road Warriors. Racee time is 6PM.

There will be a Test N’ Tune on Wednesday, October 11 at from 6-9PM at the speedway.

SUSQUEHANNA SPEEDWAY

RACE RESULTS 10/7/17

CREDIT CONNECTION AUTO SALES SUPER SPORTSMAN (40 Laps):

1) 75 Kenny Edkin, 2) 30 Scott Dellinger, 3) 70D Frankie Herr, 4) 84 Chad Criswell, 5) 32 Gregg Foster, 6) 11 Steve Fannasy, 7) 1A Chase Gutshall, 8) 3B Mike Enders, 9) 32w Garrett Williamson, 10) 23 Justin Foster, 11) 16 Billy Brian, 12) 35 John Edkin, 13) 6 Eric Walker, 14) 14 Nate Young, 15) 18 Chuck Landis, 16) 20w Davey Walsh, 17) 7L Todd Leonard, 18) 2M Matt Ondek, 19) 5D Luke Deatrick, 20) 99G Scott Grace, 21) 318 Chris Meleason, 22) 22 Daniel John, 23) 28 Greg Fitzpatrick, 24) 8 Rich Eichelberger, 25) 20 Dave Lightner.

Did Not Qualify: 77 Russ Mitten, 7 Timmie Barrick.