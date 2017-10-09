Short Track Nationals Entry List Revealed at 51 and Counting

Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (October 6, 2017) –

And with racing action for the premier event set to fire off Thursday night after a Wednesday Test ‘N Tune session from 7:30 p.m. to 10:0 p.m., the entry list has been revealed at 51 and counting with more entries rolling in each day.

Doling out more than $100,000 over the course of the weekend, the 30th edition of the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals will culminate with the Saturday night, October 14, $15,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start STN championship feature event.

The current list of 51 includes competitors from a dozen different states as well as South Australia.

A handful of past winners are among those already entered including four-time and reigning STN champion Sammy Swindell, two-time winners Paul McMahan and Tony Bruce, Jr., and one-time winners Terry Gray and Wayne Johnson.

The list of drivers vying for a first STN crown is a deep one with the likes of Aaron Reutzel, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Derek Hagar, Willie Croft and Jeff Swindell just to scratch the surface.

No fewer than 22 of the current 51 entries have made the cut for at least one STN championship finale in the past with another 13 taking part in at least one STN preliminary feature.

With entries still coming in by the hour, here is your first look at this year’s Short Track Nationals entry list….

#01 Paul McMahan (Elk Grove, CA)

#1s Joey Schmidt (Ellisville, MS)

#1x Bill Balog (Hartland, WI)

#1xx Eddie Gallagher (Olive Branch, MS)

#2c Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)

#2h Wally Henson (Benton, AR)

#3s Sammy Swindell (Bartlett, TN)

#4 Tommy Snellgrove (Little Rock, AR)

#6 Dustin Gates (Haughton, LA)

#d6 Dakota Gaines (N. Little Rock, AR)

#8 Alex Sewell (Tulsa, OK)

#9jr Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

#10 Terry Gray (Bartlett, TN)

#10k Dewayne White (Byhalia, MS)

#10m Morgan Turpen (Cordova, TN)

#11g Mike Goodman (Broken Arrow, OK)

#12w Dale Wester (Ovilla, TX)

#14k Kyle Bellm (Nixa, MO)

#15h Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

#15J Jeremy Middleton (N. Little Rock, AR)

#16 Blake Baccus (Crandall, TX)

#17w Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

#21 Butch David (Geisman, LA)

#21k Kevin Hinkle (Cabot, AR)

#21T Ray Allen Kulhanek (Conroe, TX)

#22 Sean McClelland (Owasso, OK)

#23b Brian Bell (Gallaway, TN)

#26 Marshall Skinner (West Memphis, AR)

#28 Johnathan Cornell (Sedalia, MO)

#29 Willie Croft (Roseville, CA)

#31w Justin Webb (Drummonds, TN)

#32m Adam Miller (Hot Springs, AR)

#36 Jason Martin (Lincoln, NE)

#38 Rick Pringle (Benton, AR)

#40 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN)

#42 Andy McElhannon (Hernando, MS)

#43 Matthew Bauldwin (Little Rock, AR)

#44 Ronny Howard (Nesbit, MS)

#47 Dale Howard (Byhalia, MS)

#52 Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

#84 Brandon Hanks (Burlison, TN)

#84b Scott Bogucki (McClaren Vale, SA)

#86 Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS)

#87 Aaron Reutzel (Clute, TX)

#91a Ernie Ainsworth (Bartlett, TN)

#94 Jeff Swindell (Bartlett, TN)

#94x Steven Tiner (Visalia, CA)

#95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

#99x Dalton Stevens (Scurry, TX)

#121 Jan Howard (Marion, AR)

#X Charlie Louden (Camden, AR)

The pre-entry discount of $150 expired with entries filed or postmarked by October 6, with post-entries for the 30th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires filed for $250 by calling the track at 501-455-4567 or at http://www.i-30speedway.com/flyers/2017STNFlyer.pdf.

Three-night advance tickets are available until Wednesday, October 11, for just $55 if paying by cash ($57 if paying by PayPal or debit/credit card). Day of event prices are $20 on Thursday and Friday and then $28 on Saturday.

To order tickets in advance or for more information, check online at www.i-30speedway or call the track at 501-455-4567.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 30th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).

The When: October 12-14, 2017, following a Wednesday, October 11, Test ‘N Tune session.

The Entries: Entry forms are available at http://www.i-30speedway.com/flyers/2017STNFlyer.pdf. Entry is $150 if entered by October 26, or $250 after October 6. Entries submitted by October 6 receive one free driver pit pass for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Checks, money orders and cashier’s checks are accepted and may be mailed to I-30 Speedway c/o Tracey Clay, 13219 Interstate 30, Little Rock AR 72209, made payable to Tracey Clay.

The Format: All competitors will be eligible to compete on either or both of the Thursday and Friday qualifying nights (no split field) after a Wednesday night Test ‘N Tune from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The top three from each qualifying night will be locked into Saturday night’s $15,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start STN Championship Finale. Those six drivers will battle it out in Saturday’s Pack’s Dash for Cash to determine the alignment of the front three rows of the championship main event.

The balance of the field will be aligned in Saturday night heats according to their top qualifying night score. Additional points will be awarded in Saturday heats to set the balance of the Saturday night feature lineups.

While the STN finale offers a minimum of $2,000 to each starter, “B” Main non-transfers earn $700 for first non-transfer, $650 for second non-transfer and $600 for remaining non-transfers while “C” Main non-transfers earn $500 for first non-transfer, $450 for second non-transfers and $400 for remaining non-transfers.

Top non-transfers from Saturday night “C” Mains (2 or 3 depending on number of “C” Mains) move on to the “Red Shirt Dash” in honor of Lanny Edwards. The “Red Shirt Dash” will pay $500, $100, $100, $100, $100, $100.

The Past Winners:

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

The Tickets: Advance tickets for all three nights (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) are on sale for just $55 if paying cash or $57 if paying via PayPal or credit/debit card.

Day of show prices are $20 on Thursday and Friday and $28 on Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.

Children’s tickets will be available at the event only for just $2 on Thursday and Friday and then $5 on Saturday plus a $1 processing fee per ticket if paying by credit/debit card.

