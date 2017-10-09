World Of Outlaws Sprints Invade Port Royal Speedway Saturday

By Shawn Brouse

PORT ROYAL, Pa. –

The World of Outlaws sprint cars and stars will race in a 30-lap main paying $10,000 to win.

The show will be the final appearance of the outlaws travelers in the Keystone State, pitting the locals known as the PA Posse against the World of Outlaws stars.

The Mid Atlantic Modifieds are also on the program, competing in a 25-lap, $1,000 to win feature event.

Gates for Saturday’s World of Outlaws program open at 2 pm.

One year ago in World of Outlaws sprint car action at Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania outlaws driver Logan Schuchart took the lead on a lap two restart from Lucas Wolfe to pocket the $10,000 loot in front of his home state fans.

Greg Hodnett was second with Donny Schatz finishing third last year.

Lance Dewease has been the hottest driver of the year at Port Royal along with track champion Brock Zearfoss.

Dewease has invaded and won the biggest shows of the season at the track including the recently contested, prestigious $50,000 to win 50th Annual Tuscarora 50.

Dewease has taken six wins alone at Port Royal this year while track titlist Brock Zearfoss took four including a sweep of the month of August.

Zearfoss beat the outlaws at Williams Grove Speedway in July.

Connecticut’s David Gravel, who has been the winningest driver on the circuit of late, will lead the outlaws into Port Royal on Saturday.

On October 7, Gravel pocketed his 17th circuit win of the year for the CJB Motorsports No. 5 team.

Gravel recently took two of three events in the Williams Grove Speedway National Open including the 50K to win finale.

Of course perennial World of Outlaws series champion Donny Schatz is right up there this year, currently leading series points with 18 wins over Brad Sweet and Gravel, who is third in points.

Sweet was a Port Royal WoO victor in 2015.

Reserved seats for this year’s show are available for the price of $35, regardless of age, (which includes the price of general admission) in the following aluminum grandstand sections and rows:

Sections A – G, Rows 6 – 19

Sections H – O, Rows 12 – 16

If fans desire to have seating in the aforementioned sections/rows, they will need to pay $35, regardless of age.

All other grandstand seating will be open, first-come, first-serve, general admission seating for the big race this year.

General admission prices for the October 14 event are as follows: Ages 0 – 11, Free; Ages 12 – 18, $20; Adults, $30.

In order to purchase reserved seats, fans can visit www.worldofoutlaws.com/tickets or call the ticket hotline at 844 DIRT TIX (347-8849).

Pit Admission will be $40.

The World of Outlaws have removed the slated October 15 raindate for the event from the remaining 2017 series schedule.

