By the Numbers: FVP Platinum Battery Shootout for the World of Outlaws at Lakeside Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — October 12, 2017 — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprints Car Series returns to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas for the eighth consecutive year on Friday, October 20 for the FVP Platinum Battery Shootout. A different driver has visited victory lane in each of the last six Outlaws races at the historic oval. When the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series rolls into Lakeside Speedway, just six nights of racing will remain on the season, putting even more emphasis on each position in the point standings. Donny Schatz is looking to wrap up ninth series title, while other drivers are looking to improve their spot in the standings. This edition of the By the Numbers sets the stage for the FVP Platinum Battery Shootout at Lakeside Speedway.

By the Numbers: FVP Platinum Battery Shootout

0.4- Miles around Lakeside Speedway

1- World of Outlaws victory this season for Brian Brown, who calls Lakeside his home track

2- Tracks in the state of Kansas that the World of Outlaws race at this season

3- Drivers currently competing full-time with the World of Outlaws who have won at the track

4- Drivers inducted in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame who have won races with the World of Outlaws at Lakeside Speedway over the years

9- Drivers who have won with the series at Lakeside; Tracks in Kansas that the World of Outlaws have raced at dating back to 1979

13.304- Track record, established by Paul McMahan in 2014

15- Different seasons in which the World of Outlaws have raced at Lakeside Speedway

16- Teams competing full-time with the Outlaws this season

17- Laps led by Brad Sweet last season en route to winning at Lakeside Speedway

18- Wins for Donny Schatz this season to lead the series

19- Drivers who have won an A-Feature event with the World of Outlaws this season

30- Laps tentatively scheduled for the main event on Friday, October 20

60- Top-Five finishes this season for Schatz to lead the Outlaws

68- Top-10 finishes for Schatz through October 7 to lead the series

346- Drivers who have attempted to qualify for at least one World of Outlaws event this season

1955- Year that racing first began at Lakeside Speedway

1980- Year the World of Outlaws first raced at Lakeside Speedway

1989- Year that Lakeside Speedway moved to its current location

10,000- Dollars the winner will receive on Friday, October 20

