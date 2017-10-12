National Sprint League Acquires HRA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Oct. 12, 2017) –

There will be an informational meeting for any interested drivers or race teams next Wednesday night, Oct. 18, at the American Legion in Jackson, Minn., beginning at 7:00 pm.

For more information, contact race director Chuck Zitterich at chuckzitterich@aol.com or 605-212-2408.

Additionally, the NSL would like to commend Bill and Maxine Mellenberndt for their years of dedication and hard work to keep non-wing sprint car racing alive in the upper Midwest.

