Hardy Hustles With ASCS Southwest At Canyon Speedway Park

PEORIA, Ariz. – (October 14, 2017) It didn’t take long for Colton Hardy to find the front of the line at Canyon Speedway Park, as the Phoenix, Ariz. shoe hustled to his third ASCS Southwest Regional score of the 2017 season in the Bandit Racing No. 74.

Taking the green from eighth, Hardy took over the top spot from James Aragon with five laps complete. Leading the remainder of Saturday feature event, Hardy was followed to the line by Rick Ziehl with Josh Shipley third.

Aragon slipped back to fourth with Nick Parker making the top-five. Lance Norick sixth was trailed by Mason Keefer, Derrik Ortega, Steve Cushman, and Darrell Sickles to round out the top-ten.

Up next for the ASCS Southwest Region will be a three-night showdown with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at the Cocopah Speedway on November 9, 10, and 11.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Ariz.

Saturday, October 14, 2017

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 90-Lance Norick, [2]; 2. 7-Ryan Linder, [3]; 3. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [5]; 4. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [4]; 5. 5C-Billy Chester III, [6]; 6. 7K-Mason Keefer, [7]; 7. 29-Darrell Sickles, [1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Colton Hardy, [3]; 2. 99-James Aragon, [1]; 3. 115-Nick Parker, [2]; 4. 01-Josh Shipley, [5]; 5. 33-Steve Cushman, [6]; 6. 8-Derrik Ortega, [4]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 74-Colton Hardy, [8]; 2. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [4]; 3. 01-Josh Shipley, [6]; 4. 99-James Aragon, [1]; 5. 115-Nick Parker, [2]; 6. 90-Lance Norick, [3]; 7. 7K-Mason Keefer, [11]; 8. 8-Derrik Ortega, [12]; 9. 33-Steve Cushman, [10]; 10. 29-Darrell Sickles, [13]; 11. 75X-J.T. Imperial, [5]; 12. 5C-Billy Chester III, [9]; 13. 7-Ryan Linder, [7]