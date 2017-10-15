Thomas Wins Tony Hulman/Don Smith Classic

From USAC

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (October 14, 2017) — Kevin Thomas Jr. of Cullman, Ala. came from behind to win Saturday night’s 47th “Tony Hulman/Don Smith Classic” AMSOIL USAC National Sprint race at the Terre Haute Action Track. He passed Chase Stockon on lap 28 and led the last three laps to beat Chris Windom, Chase Stockon, Brady Bacon and Dave Darland. Windom’s finish sliced Justin Grant’s series point lead to just 29. Grant was seventh in Saturday’s race.

AMSOIL USAC SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: October 14, 2017 – Terre Haute, Indiana – Terre Haute Action Track – 47th “Tony Hulman/Don Smith Classic’

PROSOURCE QUALIFYING: 1. Dave Darland, 39G, Goodnight-19.895 2. Kevin Thomas, 9k, KT-19.985; 3. Justin Grant, 11, McGhee-20.122; 4. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-20.187; 5. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-20.348; 6. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-20.390; 7. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-20.405; 8. Tyler Hewitt, 97x, One More Time-20.464; 9. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-20.467; 10. Shane Cottle, 17GP, Dutcher-20.478; 11. Kyle Cummins, 3c, Cummins-20.489; 12. Tyler Courtney, 23c, TOPP-20.511; 13. Joe Bares, 19, Test-20.551; 14. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Haywrd-20.595; 16. Jerry Coons Jr. 21K, Krockenberger-20.653; 16. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-20.660; 17. Scotty Weir, 17G, On the Gass-20.712; 18. Joss Moffatt, 5J, Moffatt-20.835; 19. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-20.912; 20. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-21.030; 21. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-21.055; 22. Kyle Robbins, 17R, KR-21.116; 23. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-21.121; 24. Chet Williams, 38, Williams-21.415; 25. Stevie Sussex, 21x, Pollock-21.439; 26. Nate McMillin, 24, McMillin-21.454; 27. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-21.744; 28. Tony McVey, 7M, McVey-21.972; 29. Patrick Budde, 90, Budde-22.359; 30. Dylan Shaw, 12k, Meneely-NT; 31. Jon Stanbrough, 81, Stanbrough-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Darland, 2. Leary, 3. Stockon, 4. Weir, 5. Maddox, 6. Bares, 7. Sussex, 8. Budde. 2:44.66

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Bacon, 2. Thomas, 3. Andretti, 4. Cottle, 5. Gentry, 6. Moffatt, 7. McMillin. 2:44.29

CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT (8 laps) 1. Robbins, 2. Ballou, 3. Cummins, 4, Grant, 5. Chapple, 6. Coons, 7. Rogers. 2:48.01

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Courtney, 2. Windom, 3. Hodges, 4. Boespflug, 5. Hewitt, 6. Williams, 7. McVey. 2:48.72

SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Bares, 2. Moffatt, 3. Coons, 4. Sussex, 5. Mattox, 6. Shaw, 7. Chapple, 8. McMillin, 9. Hewitt, 10. Budde, 11. McVey, 12. Rogers, 13. Williams, 14. Gentry. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Chris Windom, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Justin Grant, 8. C.J. Leary, 9. Kyle Cummins, 10. Jerry Coons Jr., 11. Jarrett, Andretti, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. Stevie Sussex, 14. John Hodges, 15. Scotty Weir, 16. Kyle Robbins, 17. Joe Bares, 18. Brandon Mattox, 19. Joss Moffatt, 20. Dylan Shaw, 21. Shane Cottle, 22, Robert Ballou. NT

Williams flipped during the semi. Shaw flipped on lap 26 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1-27 Stockon, Laps 28-30 Thomas.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Brady Bacon (13-4th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Stevie Sussex

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Grant-2,006, 2-Windom-1,977, 3-Thomas-1,891; 4-Courtney-1,862, 5-Stockon-1,741, 6-Boespflug-1,735, 7-Leary-1,673; 8-Bacon-1,539, 9-Ballou-1,501, 10-Darland-1,372.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 3 – San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway – “50th Annual Western World”