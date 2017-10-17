Fair Board Takes Ownership of Fremont Speedway

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (October 17, 2017) – To ensure the future of Fremont Speedway an agreement has been reached for the Sandusky County Agricultural Society to take over ownership of the race track effective Nov. 1, 2017.

Rich Farmer, current owner of Fremont Motorsports Park LLC, and the fair board agreed to the contract which turns over ownership of the business to the Sandusky County Agricultural Society Board of Directors. Farmer and his wife Shelly will be retained as the track’s management to “allow for the success of past years to continue uninterrupted,” noted Farmer.

“First Jim Ford and his family and then our team have worked very hard the past 17 years to build the historic speedway back to its glory and this agreement insures that work continues,” Farmer said. “The fair board and race track management look forward to many exciting future racing seasons for fans, racers and employees.

According to a statement from the Sandusky County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, “This transaction along with the capital campaign currently being conducted is steps necessary to ensure a successful future of longevity of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds and Fremont Speedway.

“We have always said the relationship between the fair board and track management has been great and this is just another step in working together to make needed improvements to the fairgrounds and to keep the great racing moving forward,” said Farmer, who took over ownership of the speedway from Ford in 2007.

The sale of Fremont Motorsports Park LLC to the Sandusky County Agricultural Society does not include the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame operations which Farmer and the non-profit board retains control over.

Fremont Speedway will begin its 68th season of racing in April 2018.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or http://sanduskycountyfair.com