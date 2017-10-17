NOS Energy Drink to Sponsor Stenhouse Jr. – Wood Racing and Clauson-Marshall Racing

From Spire Sports and Entertainment

CORNELIUS, N.C. (October 17, 2017) – NOS Energy Drink has signed on as primary sponsor of both the No. 17 Stenhouse Jr. – Wood Racing sprint car team and the No. 39 Clauson Marshall midget entry. The multi-year agreement will begin effective immediately.

“We’re pleased and proud to have NOS represented in grassroots, dirt racing,” said Lauren Albano, Senior Brand Manager for NOS Energy Drink. “Dirt racing has shown its strength in popularity and fan loyalty and it’s a natural fit for the NOS brand. Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) has been a great spokesman for our company in the past and we look forward to building on that and earning more wins and championships together.”

Stenhouse Jr. and NOS Energy Drink first partnered in 2012 and earned six NASCAR XFINITY Series wins together en route to the series championship that season. The team will continue to compete full time on the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tour this season with 56-time World of Outlaws winner Jac Haudenschild. To date the team has earned five top-five and 19 top-10 finishes. In June, fellow NASCAR driver Kyle Larson drove a second Stenhouse Jr. – Wood Racing entry to a World of Outlaws victory at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway with Stenhouse Jr. as crew chief.

“Grassroots dirt racing has been a passion of mine since I was a kid,” said Stenhouse Jr. “I’m proud to partner a brand like NOS Energy Drink with my dirt family, as we’ve all success together throughout the years. It’s going to be exciting to see NOS colors on track this weekend.”

Justin Grant will continue to drive the No. 39 NOS Energy Drink Clauson-Marshall entry on the USAC Midget National Championship tour. Grant and the No. 39 team have earned two midget wins this year at Southern Illinois Center in DuQuoin and Susquehanna Speedway in York Haven, Penn.

“It’s not lost on me that the partnership with NOS Energy Drink is a continuation of the way we built the Clauson Marshall program with drivers and partners who have a history with Bryan (Clauson) and feel like members of our family,” said Tim Clauson, co-owner of Clauson-Marshall Racing. “NOS was on the car when Bryan won the USAC Midget National championship in 2011. Obviously that moment was special for us and we’re looking forward to making more memories with them.”

The NOS Energy Drink No. 17 sprint car team will next compete on Friday, Oct. 20, in the FVP Platinum Battery Shootout at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Live audio of the event can be heard, at no cost, on DirtVision.com starting at approximately 5 p.m., ET. The NOS Energy No. 39 midget team will next compete on Friday, Oct. 20, at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill.