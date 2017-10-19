FAST to hand out awards Dec. 2

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – The 9th season of the of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics produced a couple of first time occurrences. It was the first time for three different champions with the series and each of the two main tracks, AtticaRacewayPark and Fremont Speedway. DJ Foos became the first driver to win both the 410 FAST title and the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro (2012).

The FAST competitors will collect their hardware and point fund at a gala banquet at the Ten Fifty Eight Banquet Hall, 1058 Cleveland Rd., Sandusky, on Saturday, Dec. 2. Tickets are $25 per person and can be obtained by contacting FAST President Rich Farmer at fremontspeedway@yahoo.com. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the awards to follow. The FAST banquet will be held in conjunction with the Fremont Speedway awards banquet.

Foos, from Fremont, drove the Jay Kiser owned machine to two FAST 410 wins – one each at Fremont and Attica. He recorded six top five finishes and 10 top 10 finishes to claim the $10,000 title.

Sandusky, Ohio’s Chris Andrews drove the Burmeister owned sprint car to a second place finish in the FAST standings while capturing his second Attica track title. Andrews posted three top five finishes and 9 top 10 runs in FAST competition.

Genoa, Ohio’s Brian Lay piloted the family owned #45 to a third place finish in FAST competition, recording a series win at Fremont Speedway to go with three top five finishes and five top 10 runs.

Tyler Gunn of Napoleon, Ohio finished fourth in the FAST standings with three top five finishes and six top 10 runs followed by Tiffin, Ohio’s Duane Zablocki who posted one top five and five top 10 FAST finishes. Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti was sixth in FAST points followed by Gibsonburg, Ohio’s Stuart Brubaker who was the 2010 FAST 305 champion.

Monclova, Ohio’s Byron Reed, a four time FAST champion, finished eighth in points but scored his seventh Fremont Speedway track title. He scored a pair of FAST wins to go with six top five and eight top 10 finishes in series competition but missed five events. Jody Keegan, who hung up his helmet following the season, finished ninth in FAST points with Britton, Michigan’s Dan McCarron rounding out the top 10 in FAST points. McCarron also wrapped up the FAST Rookie of the Year honors.

Aliquippa, Pennsylvania’s Tim Shaffer scored the most series wins in 2017, taking checkers in four FAST competitions.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver scored his second consecutive FAST 305 title, also taking the Attica track championship. Weaver, who will earn $2,500 for his FAST title, drove the family owned #1w, to five series wins to go with 8 top five finishes. Gibsonburg’s Nate Dussel, the 2013 and 2014 FAST 305 champion, finished second in points aboard the George Dussel Racing owned machine. Dussel, who claimed his second consecutive Fremont Speedway track title, had three top five and seven top 10 finishes in FAST competition.

Sandusky, Ohio’s Kyle Capodice finished third in FAST points with four top five and five top 10 finishes. Fremont’s Seth Schneider was fourth in the series standings, posting his first ever sprint car win at Fremont Speedway to go with two top five finishes. Kelsey Ivy rounded out the top five in the FAST standings with three top five and five top 10 finishes.

Fremont’s Jason Keckler was sixth in points followed by Upper Sandusky, Ohio’s Dustin Rall, South Amherst driver Landon LaLonde; 2015 FAST champion Bobby Clark and Ashland, Ohio’s Tyler Street rounding out the top 10.

Leipsic, Ohio’s Chase Dunham finished 13th in FAST 305 points to garner the series Rookie of the Year honors.

“We scheduled the most races ever in the history of the FAST series. While the majority were at Attica and Fremont, our competitors got to experience some other tracks without having to travel great distances and they got to compete for bigger purses,” said Farmer. “We had fantastic car counts and great support from all the race teams in 2017.”

Also, Bob and Susie Williams of All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads will return in 2018 as the title sponsor of the FAST 410 Championship Series and Jon Horn of JLH General Contractor will once again back the FAST 305 Championship Series.

“All Pro and JLH have been huge supporters of not only what we are doing with the FAST series but with the tracks and race teams. Because of them and all our marketing partners we are able to put money back into the hands of our loyal race teams so they can provide the fans with the awesome racing,” said Farmer.

Those who are seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics, or the 2017 JLH General Contractors FAST ‘305’ Series presented by Engine Pro, can do so by logging on to the official online home of the FAST Series at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘Like’ FAST on Facebook at fb.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter at @FASTseries.