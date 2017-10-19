Giovanni Scelzi Not Returning to Roth Motorsports No. 83jr Next Year

From Inside Line Promotions

FRESNO, Calif. (October 18, 2017) – Giovanni Scelzi will not return to the Roth Motorsports No. 83jr winged sprint car next season.

“I want to thank Dennis and Teresa Roth as well as Todd Ventura and everyone associated with Roth Motorsports for a tremendous opportunity,” Scelzi said. “I’ve learned a lot and grown a lot while racing for their team. Our focus is on capturing a championship to wrap up this partnership the best way possible.”

Scelzi and the team are currently in a tight battle for the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series title with only one race remaining. Scelzi is only three points out of the lead in the championship standings thanks to his series-leading three feature victories and four Quick Time Awards during qualifying.

Scelzi also has a 360ci winged sprint car triumph with the team.

“We have had great success together and want to continue to play a part in supporting Giovanni’s career,” Roth Motorsports Team Manager Todd Ventura said.

Scelzi made his sprint car debut in 2016 and raced a handful of times with Roth Motorsports that season, scoring a top 10 during all seven starts.

Scelzi, who turned 15-years-old right after last season ended, was a champion during his rookie campaign as he garnered the King of Kings title. That helped earn him the North American 360 Sprint Car Poll Rookie of the Year Award from a voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers.

Scelzi will drive for Roth Motorsports this Thursday through Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., for the 24th annual Trophy Cup.