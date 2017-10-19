T-Mez and Amati Team Up for “Leffler Memorial” Sunday in Wayne City

From Richie Murray

WAYNE CITY, Ill. (October 19, 2017) — Throughout his career, Thomas Meseraull has proven adept at adapting to new situations and new rides quickly. For this Sunday’s, Oct. 22 USAC National Midget event at Wayne County Speedway in Illinois, the San Jose, California driver returns to a familiar situation as he climbs aboard the Amati Racing No. 66 for the “Jason Leffler Memorial.”

This season alone, Meseraull has won twice on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car trail for two different teams, yet he has yet to make a USAC Midget start in 2017. In fact, neither Meseraull or Amati have competed in a USAC National Midget event since the 2016 season-opener at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin, Ill. There, they scored a strong third-place finish in the 50-lap feature.

However, Meseraull and Amati attained much of their success together on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car tour where they partnered up for four feature wins during the 2015 and 2016 seasons in Rossburg, Ohio (Eldora Speedway), Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway, Ocala, Fla. (Bubba Raceway Park) and Kansas City, Kans. (Lakeside Speedway).

Meseraull is still seeking his first career USAC National Midget win. He won a non-points, special event at California’s Irwindale Speedway in 2004 and is the owner of four career USAC Western States Midget victories. He hasn’t finished outside the top-ten in each of his last four series starts, three of which resulted in top-fives!

The fifth annual $20,000-to-win event, co-sanctioned by POWRi, begins with pits opening at 11am, front gates opening at 3pm, drivers meeting at 3:30pm and cars on track at 4pm.

Adult general admission tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free with paid adult. Pit passes are $35.

You can watch flag-to-flag coverage of all the racing action a day after the race is run on http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.