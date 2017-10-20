Allstar Performance Event List: October 20 – 22, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 20 – 22, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday October 20, 2017
10/20/2017: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region –
10/20/2017: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Midget Cars
10/20/2017: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
10/20/2017: Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – World of Outlaws
10/20/2017: Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour
10/20/2017: Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
10/20/2017: Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series
10/20/2017: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup
Saturday October 21, 2017
10/21/2017: 81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association
10/21/2017: Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tony Elliott Classic
10/21/2017: Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
10/21/2017: Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
10/21/2017: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region
10/21/2017: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
10/21/2017: Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Midget Cars
10/21/2017: Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
10/21/2017: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns
10/21/2017: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints
10/21/2017: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship
10/21/2017: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series
10/21/2017: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – United Racing Club
10/21/2017: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series
10/21/2017: Salina Highbanks – Salina, OK – World of Outlaws
10/21/2017: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup
10/21/2017: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series
10/21/2017: US 36 Raceway – Cameron, MO – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Development Sprintcars
10/21/2017: Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Midget Cars
10/21/2017: Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
10/21/2017: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars
Sunday October 22, 2017
10/22/2017: Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series
10/22/2017: Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USAC – National Midget Championship – Jason Leffler Memorial