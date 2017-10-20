Allstar Performance Event List: October 20 – 22, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 20 – 22, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday October 20, 2017

10/20/2017: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region –

10/20/2017: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Midget Cars

10/20/2017: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

10/20/2017: Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – World of Outlaws

10/20/2017: Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour

10/20/2017: Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

10/20/2017: Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series

10/20/2017: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup

Saturday October 21, 2017

10/21/2017: 81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association

10/21/2017: Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tony Elliott Classic

10/21/2017: Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

10/21/2017: Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

10/21/2017: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region

10/21/2017: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

10/21/2017: Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Midget Cars

10/21/2017: Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

10/21/2017: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns

10/21/2017: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints

10/21/2017: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship

10/21/2017: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series

10/21/2017: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – United Racing Club

10/21/2017: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series

10/21/2017: Salina Highbanks – Salina, OK – World of Outlaws

10/21/2017: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup

10/21/2017: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series

10/21/2017: US 36 Raceway – Cameron, MO – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Development Sprintcars

10/21/2017: Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Midget Cars

10/21/2017: Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

10/21/2017: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars



Sunday October 22, 2017

10/22/2017: Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series

10/22/2017: Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USAC – National Midget Championship – Jason Leffler Memorial