Kokomo Speedway Wins Online Vote to Be Added to Racing Service

From Kevin Bobbitt

BEDFORD, Ma. (October 20, 2017) — October 20, 2017- The World of Outlaws and iRacing.com hosted an online vote to determine the next dirt track to be added to the online racing service. Fans could choose from six well known venues including: Kokomo Speedway, Fairbury American Legion Speedway, Lernerville Speedway, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Weedsport Speedway and Cedar Lake Speedway. Ultimately Kokomo Speedway edged out Fairbury by just 118 votes.

iRacing has already laser scanned the track so it will go into production immediately with an expected release date in 2018.

“We are very appreciative of our fans voting us to be the next dirt track added to iRacing”, said Kokomo Speedway president Reece O’Connor. “Being available to race in iRacing will give existing fans a new way to experience our track as well as introduce legions of new fans to Kokomo. Personally I can’t wait to race Kokomo online!”

It is not all bad news for the other five tracks as all of them will be built and added to iRacing over time.

“It was fun to get dirt track fans involved in the decision process – it’s the first time we have done anything like this and based on everything we heard it was very well received”, said Steve Myers, executive vice-president and executive producer, iRacing.com. “Ultimately we will build all six tracks but it is great to have the input from the community as to what they want next.”

iRacing released dirt oval racing earlier this year to its online racing platform and currently offers five dirt tracks – Eldora, Williams Grove, Volusia, Lanier and USA Speedway with Knoxville slated to be released in December. Limaland Motorsports Park, The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway and one additional track are also already in production and slated for early 2018 releases. iRacing members can race a wide range of dirt cars on these tracks including dirt street stocks, World of Outlaw Sprint cars and Late Models, USAC sprint cars and NASCAR Camping World Trucks.

Dirt racing has quickly become a favorite with the over 65,000 iRacing members who also race NASCAR, IndyCar, sports cars, grand prix cars and more.

