“Missing Man Formation…Tribute to Bryan Clauson” Limited Prints Available Now!

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Ia. (October 19, 2017) – Act now to acquire a limited edition “Missing Man Formation…Tribute To Bryan Clauson” print from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum! The print is a 20”x30” print on an attractive 100 lb. gloss cover honoring

Bryan Clauson!

The photo was taken by Robyn King from Studio 92, and Robyn graciously has given the National Sprint Car Hall of fame & Museum permission to print

a limited quantity of 200 of these prints, to benefit the construction of the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower adjacent to the museum.

“Everyone contributes in their own way, and we would like to thank Robyn for her generous donation of her artwork to help us construct the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower”, said Bob Baker, executive director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.

The “Missing Man Formation…Tribute to Bryan Clauson” limited quantity print is

available online at www.sprintcarstuff.com or by calling the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum directly at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on donating to the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower project, race fans can visit www.BCForever.com or call Bob Baker at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com!