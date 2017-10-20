SOD and Butler to Require Full Containment Seats for 2018

The Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP and Butler Motor Speedway announced on Thursday they will require sprint car teams to use full containment seats for the 2018 season. SOD made the announcement on their website.

Both SOD and Butler are also strongly suggesting the use of head and neck restraints as well next season.

In 2017 SOD competed at Butler Motor Speedway on three occasions. Butler is Michigan’s only track that features sprint cars on a weekly basis.