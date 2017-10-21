Brian Brown Thrills Hometown Crowd with Outlaws Win at Lakeside

From Anthony Cornini

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (October 20, 2017) – Brian Brown led the first seven laps before Kerry Madsen took command on the eighth circuit. Brown inherited the lead with 10 to go after Madsen got spun around in lapped traffic. ‘BlackJack’ went on to score a popular hometown win in the FVP Platinum Battery Shootout at the Lakeside Speedway. Sheldon Haudenschild and 12th starting Donny Schatz completed the podium.

Brown, who is sponsored by FVP, passed Brent Marks in his Heat Race to score the victory and came from third to win the Craftsman Club Dash to earn the pole of the FVP Platinum Battery Shootout.

Brown survived multiple slide job attempts from both Jac and Sheldon Haudenschild to maintain the early lead as he reached traffic on lap six. By lap eight, Kerry Madsen had worked his way forward from his fifth starting position, surpassed both Haudenschild’s and swooped underneath Brown for the lead.

Madsen, who has four World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series wins to his credit this season, clearly established himself as the car to beat once he took command. While Madsen stretched his lead, complete mayhem took place behind him with drivers utilizing all the real estate Lakeside Speedway had to offer. Sheldon Haudenschild and Brown continued their battle for the runner-up position, exchanging the spot multiple times.

Madsen was well on his way to scoring his fifth Outlaw win of the season before disaster struck on lap 20. Madsen got turned around in turn three and ended up with a flat right rear tire. At the time of the accident, Madsen had seven lapped cars and over 8.5 seconds in between himself and the rest of the field.

The see-saw battle between Sheldon and Brown saw the latter assume the lead on lap 20. On the ensuing restart, Schatz and Sheldon waged war for the runner-up position allowing Brown to extend his lead. Brown wouldn’t relinquish the lead twice on one night as he was masterful in lapped traffic the last few laps en route to the popular victory.

“My guys did a phenomenal job. These Outlaw races are so tough to win. You can feel the pressure in lapped traffic,” a jubilant Brown said in Victory Lane.

“I’ve won with the Outlaws in Arizona and North Carolina so I’ve never really been able to celebrate. To do it here, with all the FVP guys in attendance – we’ll celebrate with a few beers tonight,” the Grain Valley, Missouri native said to a big ovation from the crowd.

Sheldon, who remains the leading contender for Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year, settled for second once again as he continues to knock on the door of his first career win with the Series. Schatz, Jason Johnson and Kerry Madsen, with a remarkable comeback completed the top five.

Madsen restarted 14th with ten laps to go and showed the same speed he had while leading, sliding his way forward back to fifth at the finish line.

After the race, Madsen was in good spirits, “Obviously it’s a huge disappointment when you have a car that good, but that’s racing. We’ll try again next time.”

Sheldon cited the great racing between he and Brown, although most of it was when they were battling for second. “We had some really good racing going on back there. I threw a couple of good sliders in the middle of the race but could never make it stick,” Sheldon said. He then added with a smile, “The track was absolutely perfect.”

Shane Stewart, David Gravel, Brad Sweet, Daryn Pittman and 21st-starting Logan Schuchart, who earned KSE Hard Charger honors, completed the top ten.

World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

Lakeside Speedway

Kansas City, KS

Friday October 20, 2017

Qualifying: 1. 41-Jason Johnson, 13.966; 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 14.07; 3. 21-Brian Brown, 14.147; 4. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild, 14.164; 5. 2-Shane Stewart, 14.172; 6. 17-Jac Haudenschild, 14.208; 7. 19-Brent Marks, 14.231; 8. 9-Daryn Pittman, 14.285; 9. 49-Brad Sweet, 14.289; 10. 82-Dusty Zomer, 14.324; 11. 5-David Gravel, 14.33; 12. 15-Donny Schatz, 14.389; 13. 99-Brady Bacon, 14.458; 14. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 14.47; 15. 3-Sammy Swindell, 14.501; 16. 12-Lynton Jeffrey, 14.504; 17. 18-Ian Madsen, 14.505; 18. 14-Tony Stewart, 14.515; 19. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 14.542; 20. 1A-Jacob Allen, 14.573; 21. 13-Clyde Knipp, 14.601; 22. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 14.607; 23. 4-Parker Price-Miller, 14.648; 24. 7S-Jason Sides, 14.657; 25. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.67; 26. 65-Jordon Goldesberry, 14.855; 27. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.891; 28. 71A-R.J. Johnson, 14.914; 29. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 15.018; 30. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 15.039; 31. 13X-Taylor Walton, 15.548; 32. 51B-Joe Miller, 15.585; 33. 90-Riley Kreisel, 15.769; 34. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 15.84; 35. 27-Danny Thoman, 16.989; 36. 1P-Curtis Evans, NT

Heat #1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 2-Shane Stewart [2]; 2. 41-Jason Johnson [1]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [3]; 4. 99-Brady Bacon [4]; 5. 18-Ian Madsen [5]; 6. 13-Clyde Knipp [6]; 7. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett [8]; 9. 90-Riley Kreisel [9]

Heat #2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen [1]; 2. 17-Jac Haudenschild [2]; 3. 82-Dusty Zomer [3]; 4. 14-Tony Stewart [5]; 5. 55-Brooke Tatnell [8]; 6. 5J-Jeremy Schultz [4]; 7. 65-Jordon Goldesberry [7]; 8. 11W-Wyatt Burks [9]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart [6]

Heat #3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 21-Brian Brown [1]; 2. 19-Brent Marks [2]; 3. 5-David Gravel [3]; 4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [5]; 5. 3-Sammy Swindell [4]; 6. 4-Parker Price-Miller [6]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [7]; 8. 13X-Taylor Walton [8]; 9. 27-Danny Thoman [9]

Heat #4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer: 1. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman [2]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [3]; 4. 7S-Jason Sides [6]; 5. 12-Lynton Jeffrey [4]; 6. 1A-Jacob Allen [5]; 7. 71A-R.J. Johnson [7]; 8. 1P-Curtis Evans [9]; 9. 51B-Joe Miller [8]

Craftsman Club Dash (6 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Brown [3]; 2. 2-Shane Stewart [1]; 3. 17-Jac Haudenschild [6]; 4. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [4]; 5. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 6. 41-Jason Johnson [5]; 7. 9-Daryn Pittman [8]; 8. 19-Brent Marks [7]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer: 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [4][-]; 2. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg [6][-]; 3. 4-Parker Price-Miller [5][-]; 4. 1A-Jacob Allen [2][-]; 5. 13-Clyde Knipp [3][$300]; 6. 71A-R.J. Johnson [9][$250]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [8][$225]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett [10][$200]; 9. 65-Jordon Goldesberry [7][$200]; 10. 90-Riley Kreisel [13][$200]; 11. 51B-Joe Miller [12][$200]; 12. 13X-Taylor Walton [11][$200]; 13. 11W-Wyatt Burks [14][$200]; 14. 1P-Curtis Evans [15][$200]; 15. 5J-Jeremy Schultz [1][$200]; 16. 27-Danny Thoman [16][$200]

Feature: (30 Laps) 1. 21-Brian Brown [1][$10,000]; 2. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild [4][$5,500]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [12][$3,200]; 4. 41-Jason Johnson [6][$2,800]; 5. 2M-Kerry Madsen [5][$2,500]; 6. 2-Shane Stewart [2][$2,300]; 7. 5-David Gravel [11][$2,200]; 8. 49-Brad Sweet [9][$2,100]; 9. 9-Daryn Pittman [7][$2,050]; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart [21][$2,000]; 11. 18-Ian Madsen [17][$1,500]; 12. 19-Brent Marks [8][$1,200]; 13. 99-Brady Bacon [13][$1,100]; 14. 17-Jac Haudenschild [3][$1,050]; 15. 7S-Jason Sides [16][$1,000]; 16. 11K-Kraig Kinser [15][$900]; 17. 20N-Hunter Schuerenberg [22][$800]; 18. 82-Dusty Zomer [10][$800]; 19. 4-Parker Price-Miller [23][$800]; 20. W20-Greg Wilson [25][$]; 21. 55-Brooke Tatnell [18][$800]; 22. 3-Sammy Swindell [19][$800]; 23. 14-Tony Stewart [14][$800]; 24. 12-Lynton Jeffrey [20][$800]; 25. 1A-Jacob Allen [24][$800]; 26. 13-Clyde Knipp [26][$]: Lap Leaders: Brian Brown 1-7, 21-30; Kerry Madsen 8-20KSE Hard Charger Award: 1S-Logan Schuchart[+11]