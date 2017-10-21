Courtney Uses Final Lap Pass to Win Kokomo Klash

KOKOMO, Ind. (October 20, 2017) — Tyler Courtney won the sprint car portion of the Kokomo Klash Friday night at Kokomo Speedway. Courtney passed Dave Darland on the final lap of the main event for the victory.

Shane Cottle won the midget car portion of the Klash over Gage Walker and Chris Windom.

Kokomo Klash

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, IN

Friday October 20, 2017

Sprint Car Feature:

Coming soon.

Midget Car Feature:

1. 57 – Shane Cottle

2. 7 – Gage Walker

3. 5 – Chris Windom

4. 24 – Landon Simon

5. 25 – Jerry Coons

6. 43 – Justin Peck

7. 10 – Chett Gehrke

8. 39BC – Zeb Wise

9. 2 – Kyle Simon

10. 21n – Nicholas Speidel

11. 21m – Kurt Mayhem

12. 83B – JB Gilbert

13. 11L – Aaron Leffel

14. 68 – Kyle O’Gara

15. 11T – Garry Loney

16. 88 – Tyler Nelson

17. 3 – Alex Watson

18. 5G – Gary Gipson

19. 2B – Thomas Bigelow

20. 25w – John Watson

21. 76 – Richard Drangmeister

22. 17k – Michael Kootnz

23. 29 – David Harr