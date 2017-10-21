Redpaths Victorious at Latrobe
Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway
Latrobe, Tas
Saturday October 21, 2017
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. T 11 – Jason Redpath
2. T 14 – Mark House
3. T 22 – Jock Goodyer
4. T 8 – Curt Smith
5. T 69 – Michael Parker
6. T 9 – Chris Johns
7. T 2 – Scott Bissett
8. T 48 – Nick Penno
DNS. T 3 – Chris Gallagher
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. T 1 – Luke Redpath
2. T 5 – Jeremy Smith
3. T 8 – Troy Lewis
4. T 77 – Wade Lello
5. T 87 – Bradley Walkley
6. T 83 – Jamie Rolls
7. T 55 – Ryan Harding
8. T 7 – Josh Padman