Grant Wins USAC / CRA Feature at Perris

From USAC

PERRIS, Ca. (October 21, 2017) — AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL Sprint Car point leader Justin Grant of Ione, Calif. walked off with the 30-lap victory Saturday in the AMSOIL USAC/CRA feature at Perris Auto Speedway. In a feature containing seven lead changes, Grant outduelled Brody Roa, then led the final 11 laps for the win over Mike Spencer, Damion Gardner, Ausin Williams and fast qualifier Jake Swanson.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 21, 2017 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-16.519; 2. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.604; 3. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.696; 4. Justin Grant, 17, McGhee-16.712; 5. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.761; 6. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-16.790; 7. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-16.817; 8. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-16.838; 9. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-17.079; 10. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-17.187; 11. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.221; 12. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-17.287; 13. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-17.328; 14. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-17.347; 15. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.519; 16. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-17.540; 17. Trent Williams, 52V, Williams-17.588; 18. Stevie Sussex, 42, Cheney-17.641; 19. Randy Waitman, 90, Waitman-17.831; 20. Matt Stewart, 23, Bellegante-18.071; 21. Gary Marshall Jr., 72, Marshall-19.111.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Swanson, 2. Spencer, 3. Grant, 4. T.Williams, 5. McCarthy, 6. Ellertson, 7. Stewart. 3:01.63.

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. Roa, 3. Chapple, 4. Sussex, 5. Bender, 6. Gansen, 7. Marshall. 2:58.40.

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE/KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Adams, 2. Malcolm, 3. A.Williams, 4. C.Williams, 5. Waitman, 6. Sweeney. 3:08.75.

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Mike Spencer, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Austin Williams, 5. Jake Swanson, 6. Issac Chapple, 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. A.J. Bender, 9. Cody Williams, 10. Jeremy Ellertson, 11. Matt McCarthy, 12. Verne Sweeney, 13. Trent Williams, 14. Brody Roa, 15. Matt Stewart, 16. Gary Marshall Jr., 17. Randy Waitman, 18. Max Adams, 19. Chris Gansen, 20. Tommy Malcolm. NT

**L.Williams flipped during qualifications. Malcolm flipped on lap 16 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Roa, Laps 2-8 A.Williams, Laps 9-10 Gardner, Laps 11-16 Grant, Lap 17 Roa, Lap 18 Grant, Lap 19 Roa, Laps 20-30 Grant

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Stevie Sussex (17th to 7th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-1,294, 2-Swanson-1,193, 3-Roa-1,167, 4-Spencer-1,015, 5-A.Williams-899, 6-C.Williams-829, 7-L.Williams-735, 8-Adams-702, 9-Gansen-677, 10-McCarthy-599.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: November 3&4 – San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway -“50th Western World Championships”