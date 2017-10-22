Leffler Memorial Cancelled Due to Rain

From USAC

WAYNE CITY, Ill. (October 21, 2017) — With an impending forecast of heavy rain on race day, USAC and POWRi officials have cancelled the Sunday, October 22 “Jason Leffler Memorial” at Wayne County Speedway.

The $20,000-to-win event was to have brought some of the biggest names in the sport to compete for the largest payday in midget racing, but with an 80-90% chance of continuous rain throughout the day, and without much improvement or change in the forecast all week, the decision was made to cancel the event.

The “Leffler Memorial” was to have been the Midwest finale for the USAC Midget National Championship in 2017. The series now heads west for the final two events of the year in California: Bakersfield Speedway on November 18 and the season-ending “Turkey Night Grand Prix” at Ventura Raceway on November 23. Spencer Bayston holds a 66-point lead in the series’ standings coming into the final two events. Logan Seavey has been crowned as the POWRi Midget champion.