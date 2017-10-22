Latest News
October 22, 2017 in Anderson Speedway:
Photo Gallery: 2017 Tony Elliott Classic at Anderson Speedway
October 22, 2017 in American Sprint Car Series:
Photo Gallery: Winter Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway
October 22, 2017 in All Star Circuit of Champions:
Photo Gallery: Sprintacular at Eldora Speedway
October 22, 2017 in Valley Speedway:
Valley Speedway Rained Out
October 22, 2017 in Uncategorized:
US 36 Raceway Rained Out
October 22, 2017 in Randolph County Raceway:
410 Program at Randolph County Raceway Postponed Until October 28
October 22, 2017 in Capital Region Sprint Car Association:
Radivoy Wins CRSA Feature at Orange County
October 22, 2017 in New Egypt Speedway:
Ryan Godown Wins NEWS Feature at New Egypt Speedway
October 22, 2017 in East Bay Raceway Park:
Hayden Campbell Wins Top Gun Feature at East Bay
October 22, 2017 in Napa Non-Wing Sprint Car Series:
Matt Lundy Wins NAPA Sprint Car Feature at Arizona Speedway