Feature Winners: October 19 – 22, 2017

Thursday October 19, 2017

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup – Jason Solwold

Friday October 20, 2017

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – John Carney II

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Midget Cars – Shane Cottle

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Tyler Courtney

Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS – World of Outlaws – Brian Brown

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring – Las Vegas, NV – USAC – Speed 2 Western Midget Championship – Toni Breidinger

Outlaw Spedway – Dundee, NY – Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour – Lucas Wolfe

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Steven Shebester

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series – Dale Howard

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup – Cory Eliason

Saturday October 21, 2017

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – National Championship Racing Association – Rained Out

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Tony Elliott Classic – Aaron Pierce

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Matt Lundy

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Charles Davis Jr.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Aaron Reutzel

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dalton Stevens

Dominion Raceway – Spotslyvania, VA – USAC – Speed 2 Eastern Midget Championship – Chad Labastie

Dominion Raceway – Spotslyvania, VA – USAC – Speed 2 Eastern Midget Championship – Dan Cugini

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Hayden Campbell

Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jason Redpath

Gulf Western Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Redpath

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Michael Spoljaric

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars – Ryan Godown

Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency – Thomas Radivoy

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Justin Grant

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series – Austin Bishop

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – United Racing Club – Greg Hodnett

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brock Zearfoss

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series – Travis Senter

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series – Derek Hagar

Salina Highbanks – Salina, OK – World of Outlaws – Kerry Madsen

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Trophy Cup – Ryan Bernal

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series – C.J. Leary

US 36 Raceway – Cameron, MO – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Midget Cars – Michael Stewart

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jeff Thomas

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – VRA Sprint Cars – Kyle Smith

Sunday October 22, 2017

Enid Speedway – Enid, OK – Oil Capital Racing Series – Robert Sellers

Wayne County Speedway – Wayne City, IL – USAC – National Midget Championship – Jason Leffler Memorial – Rained Out