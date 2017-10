Labastie, Cugini Win Speed2 Eastern Specials at Dominion

From USAC

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (October 21, 2017) — Chad Labastie of Uxbridge, Mass. and Dan Cugini of Marshfield, Mass. scored 35-lap feature wins in USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget “special non-points” races at Dominion Raceway Saturday night. Fast Qualifier Cugini was second in the opener ahead ofJake Stegios, Neal Allison and Ryan Locke. Labastie led all but the opening lap. In the nightcap, Cugini passed Nolan Allison on lap 29 and led the final seven laps to beat Nolan and Neal Allison, Labastie and Jessice Bean.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET (Special non points”) Winged RACE RESULTS: October 21, 2017 – Spotsylvania, Virginia – Dominion Raceway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Dan Cugini, 51, Seymour14.565; 2. Ryan Locke, 88, Locke-14.588; 3. Jake Stergios, 11, Stergios-14.951; 4. Chad Labastie, 14, Labastie-14.962; 5. Connor Gross, 8, Radical-15.027; 6. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-15.101; 7. J.J. Horstman, 99, Radical-15.114; 8. Jeff Locke, 9, Radical-15.169; 9. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-15.206; 10. Jake Trainor, 8T, Trainor-15.211; 11. Kevin Park, 52, Park-15.365; 12. Jake Smith, 93, Smith-16.127; 13. Jordan Empie, 3, Radical-NT.

FIRST FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Chad Labastie, 2. Dan Cugini, 3. Jake Stergios, 4. Neal Allison, 5. Ryan Locke, 6. Jake Trainor, 7. Jeff Locke, 8. J.J. Horstman, 9. Jordan Empie, 10. Kevin Park, 11. Jessica Bean, 12. Jake Smith, 13. Connor Gross. NT

SECOND FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Dan Cugini, 2. Nolan Allison, 3. Neal Allison, 4. Chad Labastie, 5. Jessica Bean, 5. Jake Trainor, 7. Jeff Locke, 8. Ryan Locke, 9. Jake Smith, 10. Kevin Park, 11. Jordan Empie, 12. J.J. Horstman, 13. Jake Stergios. NT

FIRST FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Neal Allison, Laps 2-35 Labastie.

SECOND FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-15 Neal Allison, Laps 16-28 Nolan Allison, Laps 29-35 Cugini.